ACRE™ by Modern Mill Selected as a Finalist in the On the Rise Category and a Honorable Mention in the General Excellence and Spaces, Places and Cities Categories as Part of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards

ACRE has taken the world's building industry by storm by offering a tree-free wood-alternative building material ideal for countless applications while simultaneously protecting the planet's precious forests. ACRE is manufactured in a zero-waste manufacturing environment, from upcycled rice hulls in the U.S. that would otherwise be landfill. Rice hulls are especially interesting as a building material because of its natural resistance to water, weather, rot, and pests.

"ACRE is a durable, sustainable and beautiful alternative to rich woods like ipe, teak and cedar," says David Murdock, president of Modern Mill. "ACRE works just like wood and is capable of exquisite craftsmanship. ACRE protects our forests and beautifies our living and working environments. At Modern Mill, we believe our material choices impact not only the environment, but our sense of well-being too. ACRE is readily available. Its properties make it accessible to a large market making it an important bridge to healthy design."

"There is no question our society and planet are facing troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

About Modern Mill: Modern Mill is a manufacturing company based in Fernwood, Mississippi that specializes in ACRE. Since its inception in 2020, the company has partnered with distributors throughout the U.S. to provide quality eco-friendly trim boards, dimensional lumber, sheet goods, outdoor furniture, decking and soon siding—bringing back a rich history of craftsmanship back to Mississippi.

