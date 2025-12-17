ACRE Launches Global Wealth Solutions Offering, Appoints Industry Veteran Emily Conte to Lead Business

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACRE, a leading vertically integrated, residential real estate investment firm with capabilities across the capital structure, announced the launch of ACRE Wealth Solutions, a new platform to support RIAs, family offices, financial advisors and their clients.

ACRE has appointed Emily Conte to the newly created role of Managing Director and Head of Global Wealth Solutions. In this role, Ms. Conte will build and lead ACRE's business serving the wealth channel. Clients in these markets will benefit from her deep experience developing innovative, investor-centric solutions and client partnerships. At the same time, Ms. Conte's colleagues will benefit from her history of leading collaborative, high-performing teams that take a problem-solving approach to engaging the wealth market on the benefits of private real estate.

"The launch of ACRE Wealth Solutions and Emily's appointment mark an important milestone for our firm," said Les Menkes, Co-Founding Partner of ACRE. "Building on more than a decade serving many of the world's most sophisticated institutional investors, we're excited to bring our capabilities to a broader range of investors and help them achieve their financial objectives."

Michael Van Der Poel, Co-Founding Partner of ACRE, said, "Our differentiated, tax-efficient strategies are well-suited for investors seeking consistent, attractive risk-adjusted returns. With housing shortages across key markets, our scale, expertise and integrated model enable us to capitalize on these supply-demand imbalances for our investors while delivering needed housing to communities."

Ms. Conte added, "I'm thrilled to join ACRE, a firm well-positioned to help investors across the wealth management market build stronger, more robust and diversified portfolios. ACRE's expertise across residential equity, credit and Opportunity Zones enables the firm to offer investors attractive potential returns with compelling income, capital appreciation, and tax optimization benefits, factors that are highly valued by investors and intermediaries in today's evolving wealth market. I look forward to building and leading a talented team focused on education through the wealth intermediary, RIA and financial advisor channels."

Ms. Conte joins ACRE from Cohen & Steers, Inc., one of the world's largest dedicated real estate investors, where she worked for 14 years and most recently served as Executive Vice President, Head of Private Wealth Solutions and Strategic Partnerships. Ms. Conte has more than 20 years of industry experience, reports to Les Menkes and is based in Boston.

About ACRE

Founded in 2011, ACRE is a vertically integrated real estate fund manager focused on U.S. residential housing strategies with both credit and equity capabilities. The firm has executed more than $7.0 billion in transactions across 195+ investments, establishing a proven track record across multiple market cycles, geographies and asset classes. ACRE manages approximately $4.4 billion across dedicated equity and credit vehicles that target multifamily and single-family rental housing, deploying capital through discretionary funds and specialized teams across direct lending, acquisitions, and development. The firm is headquartered in New York with additional offices in Miami, Atlanta, and Singapore.

Website: www.acremgt.com

Media Contact

Prosek Partners

Josh Clarkson

[email protected]

SOURCE ACRE