Acre NY and Silverline Group Successfully Co-hosted the Young Professionals Happy Hour Event in New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACRE NY Realty is proud to announce the successful hosting of Young Professionals Happy Hour event on September 9th, 2022. The event took place on the rooftop bar of Margaritaville in Times Square, New York.

Acre NY and Silverline Group successfully Co-hosted the Young Professionals Happy Hour Event. Acre NY and Silverline Group successfully Co-hosted the Young Professionals Happy Hour Event.

The event hosted more than 200 guests and successfully brought together young professionals of all fields. Acre NY aimed to provide a safe place for people living in NYC to meet and connect with industry professionals. Special guests were invited from a variety of fields including but not limited to: real estate, economics, engineering, culinary arts and education.

Founder of Acre NY, Cathy Huang said: "Due to the success of last year's event, I'm very delighted that the Young Professionals Happy Hour event is back again this year! We are very proud to provide a safe place and make connections for young professionals from all fields by co-hosting this event with Silverline. It's a great opportunity for people to expand networks, foster cross-business cooperation and nurture business partnerships. Thanks to all the guests who came to our event, your involvement made this night special. We are looking forward to hosting more events in the future."

About Acre NY

Acre NY Realty is a New York brokerage firm dedicated to delivering unmatched service in the industry. We have an abundant supply of housing resources and utilize our exclusive market knowledge to help our customers find the best homes. Our team understands and prioritizes our customer's needs above all else. We also specialize in hosting a wide variety of events and gatherings to help young professionals gain knowledge and experience about the real estate market.

ABOUT SILVERLINE GROUP

Silverline Group is a privately-held real estate investment, development, and management company based in Metro New York City, with a commitment to building luxury residences. Having built, managed, invested, and renovated over $250 Million in the New York City Metro Area, Silverline has a track record of success during all market cycles & across multiple asset types.

Media Contact:

Tony Tsai

917-540-0970

[email protected]

SOURCE Acre NY Realty Inc.