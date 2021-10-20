ACRE NY Successfully Held Happy Hour Event for Young Professionals in New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACRE NY Realty is proud to announce the successful hosting of a young professional Happy Hour event on September 24th, 2021, that took place on the rooftop bar of Margaritaville in Times Square, New York. The sold-out event hosted more than 200 guests and successfully brought together young professionals of all fields. This was one of the largest events ever held for young professionals since the pandemic to meet and connect with industry professionals. Special guests were invited from a variety of fields including but not limited to economics, engineering, culinary arts and beauty industry.

Acre NY, ZL capital and Eugene Law Firm, joined together and invited influential figures from each industry to build lasting connections and share professional experience to all the attendees at one of the largest gatherings hosted by Margaritaville since they opened. Acre NY saw this as an opportunity to give back to the community that has been a big support to them during this time.

Acre NY Realty is a New York brokerage firm dedicated to delivering unmatched service in the industry. We have an abundant supply of housing resources and utilize our exclusive market knowledge to help our customers find the best homes. Our team understands and prioritizes our customer's needs above all else. We also specialize in hosting a wide variety of events and gatherings to help young professionals gain knowledge and experience about the real estate market.

"Due to the pandemic, it has been very difficult for face-to-face interactions between one another and we are proud to announce that we have achieved our goal for the event, which was to make meaningful connections and provide a safe space for young professionals" — Acre NY co-founder Tony Tsai.

