Acre NY Successfully Held New York Professional Networking Event in New York City.

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acre NY Realty is proud to announce the successful hosting of the New York Professional Networking Event on March 4th 2023 in Midtown Manhattan. The event hosted 150 guests and successfully brought together young professionals of all fields. Special guests were invited from a variety of fields including but not limited to finance, data, media, and real estate.

The primary goal for this networking event was to give back to the Chinese community in New York and provide a platform for professionals to network and exchange information across industries, break down barriers, and promote to network and promote effective social interaction. Founder of Acre NY, Cathy Huang said: "we believe that this even was an excellent opportunity for professionals to gain industry insights, connect with like-minded individuals, and build meaningful connections. We plan to continue organizing similar events in the future to help professionals grow and achieve their career goals."

Acre extends sincere appreciation to the guests who took time out of their busy schedules to attend the event and engage in thoughtful discussions about their respective fields. The insights shared by guests were invaluable, and all attendees left the event with new perspective s and fresh ideas. Acre also likes to express appreciation to the event sponsors, including BTM Group, Elite Group, Silverline Group, Century Real Estate, Flushing Medical Spa, DMG Investments, Brooklyn Nets, and Z&X CPAs LLC.

About Acre NY

Acre NY Realty is a New York brokerage firm dedicated to delivering unmatched service in the industry. We have an abundant supply of the housing resources and utilize our exclusive market knowledge to help our customers find the best homes. Our team understand our customer's needs about all else. W e also specialize in hosting a wide variety of events and gatherings to help young professionals gain knowledge and experience about the real estate market.

