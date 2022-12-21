NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acre NY is proud to share that we successfully hosted a Rental Agent Year-End Appreciation Dinner on December 15, 2022. The event took place in The Westerly, an event space located in midtown Manhattan.

Acre NY is proud to share that we successfully hosted a Rental Agent Year-End Appreciation Dinner on December 15, 2022. Acre NY Successfully Hosted Rental Agent Year-End Appreciation Dinner

It was exciting to see more than 30 guests joined us that night. Our welcomed guests came from different real estate companies or luxury apartments' leasing offices, such as Jackson Park, The Copper, The Howell, Solow, Nest Seekers, Newport Rentals, Vector New York etc. We showed our sincere appreciation to these agents who have been helpful and supportive business partners to Acre NY. The dinner was also a platform for networking, where people shared their real estate knowledge and experience with one and another.

Founder of Acre NY, Cathy Huang said: "I'm very delighted to hold such an event. We are grateful for all support we received the past year. I'd also like to thank all the guests who came, your involvement made this night even more special. We look forward to keeping in touch with you as we will certainly host more events in the future."

About Acre NY

Acre NY Realty is a New York brokerage dedicated to deliver unmatched services in the real estate industry. We are well-resourced in regards to exclusive real estate market news and information. Our team understands and prioritizes customers' needs as we help customers finding their ideal homes. We are also known for hosting a wide variety of events in New York and New Jersey, for the purpose of providing young professionals with opportunities to learn and network with real estate experts.

Media Contact:

Tony Tsai

917-540-0970

[email protected]

SOURCE Acre NY