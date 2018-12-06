Acreage Holdings' Affiliate, Greenleaf Gardens, Awarded Cultivation and Processing License in Ohio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. ("Acreage") (CSE: ACRG.U), the United States' largest vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced its Ohio partner, Greenleaf Gardens, LLC ("Greenleaf"), has been awarded a Level 1 provisional cultivation license by the Ohio Department of Commerce. Acreage maintains a Management Services Agreement with Greenleaf that delivers Acreage's operational expertise, product development capabilities, and national The Botanist retail store brand. The new cultivation and processing facility will open in Middlefield, Ohio and deliver product to Greenleaf and other Ohio dispensaries during 2019 and beyond.

With the awarding of the new license, Greenleaf has the largest footprint of any cannabis operator in Ohio and is the only operator with the maximum allowable seven licenses. It will soon open five dispensaries, in Akron, Canton, Cleveland, Columbus, and Wickliffe in 2019, that will serve qualifying patients from Ohio's nearly 12 million residents and an estimated total addressable cannabis market in 2022 of $290 million, according to Arcview Market Research.

Dave Neundorfer, Chief Executive Officer of Greenleaf, commented: "We are honored to have earned the trust of Ohio. Having fully integrated operations from seed to sale, with support by Acreage, the leading cannabis operator in the U.S., will translate to providing the citizens of Ohio with a great selection of safe, predictable and affordable cannabis products."

