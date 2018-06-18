Acreage Holdings Announces Hire of Head of Retail Operations

Myrie, a Harvard graduate, spent the past 18 years leading retail development and expansion. Most recently, he worked with GrandVision NV, a leading global optical retailer, to drive a North American expansion strategy across one thousand retail locations. Myrie spent over 16 years at For Eyes, a national optical retail chain, leading real estate, strategic planning, asset management and operations. He was also in charge of maximizing operational efficiency through and after For Eye's 2015 acquisition by GrandVision.

In his new role as Head of Retail Operations, Myrie will manage Acreage's rapidly growing retail portfolio spanning 12 states and growing. Acreage, which is on track to become the world's leading cannabis company, is focused on providing safe, predictable and affordable cannabis through vertically integrated operations, including cultivation, processing and dispensing. In addition to managing portfolio acquisitions, Myrie will be leading the development, launch, and management of an innovative multi-state retail brand concept that Acreage will be announcing later this year.

On Myrie, Acreage CEO Kevin Murphy said, "Jamil's skillset and professional experience enable him to keep pace with Acreage Holdings' growth strategy. He brings a unique understanding of complex industries and changing regulatory landscapes. Acreage is committed to maximizing the consumer experience within the cannabis industry and Jamil will play a critical role in ensuring that our vision is developed and implemented to the highest level."

On his new position, Jamil Myrie added, "I am humbled and excited to join the best team in the industry. Working with Acreage offers a rare opportunity to have a voice in the national conversation around cannabis. Leading the retail operations will enable me to leverage my professional experience to maximize expansion efforts and operational efficiency with a relentless focus on the consumer experience."

ABOUT ACREAGE HOLDINGS

Acreage Holdings is a vertically integrated, multi-state owner of cannabis licenses and assets in states where either medical and/or adult use cannabis is legal. Headquartered in New York City and currently operating in 12 states, Acreage owns cultivation, processing and dispensary operations and has among the largest footprints of any cannabis company in the U.S. The company is focused on building and scaling the best-in-breed operations and creating the best consumer-focused cannabis experiences and brands in the space.

