Acreage Holdings To Be A Leading Participant and Sponsor of Cannabis World Congress And Business Expo in NYC

As the Keynote Sponsor of the CWCBE, Kevin Murphy, CEO of Acreage Holdings will introduce Keynote Speaker Bruce Linton, Chairman & CEO of Canopy Growth, on Thursday May 31st. Canopy Growth was the first cannabis producing company in North America to be listed on a major stock exchange. Murphy's introduction will include a look how Canopy Growth has paved the way for companies like Acreage to thrive in the evolving cannabis market.

Former Governor of Massachusetts and recent addition to Acreage's Board of Advisors, Bill Weld, will present on the very first Surprise Speaker Series, taking place on Thursday, May 31st. Entitled "Our View of Cannabis," this panel will include well-known leaders from politics, professional sports, research and advocacy who will each share the story of how they came to be a supporter of cannabis. Only a few of the participants will be announced in advance of the event.

Acreage President, George Allen will also be speaking on one of the event's most anticipated panels, Cannabis and the Capital Markets, taking place on Saturday, June 2nd. Allen, a seasoned executive with extensive financing and transaction experience, was previously Chief Investment Officer of Cambridge Information Group (CIG), where he managed a portfolio of private and public direct investments and founded an internally managed hedge fund focused on global growth equities. His panel will address what it takes for cannabis companies to access the capital markets, as well as the benefits and pitfalls of being publicly traded.

Kevin Murphy, Acreage Founder and CEO said, "We are thrilled to take such an active role in this year's Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo in New York. This event is one of the foremost opportunities for industry leaders, advocates, educators, and influencers to come to together and tackle the biggest issues facing the industry today. As a leading sponsor and participant, Acreage is always looking to drive the discussion around cannabis as the industry continues to evolve and the country moves towards legalization."

Founded in 2014, Acreage Holdings has the most diverse portfolio of any company in the American cannabis industry, with cultivation, processing and dispensing operations across 12 states and growing. Acreage Holdings recently made headlines when it announced that former House Speaker John Boehner and former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld were joining its Board of Advisors.

Acreage Holdings is a vertically integrated, multi-state owner of cannabis licenses and assets in states where either medical and/or adult use cannabis is legal. Headquartered in New York City and currently operating in 11 states, Acreage owns cultivation, processing and dispensary operations and has among the largest footprints of any cannabis company in the U.S. The company is focused on building and scaling the best-in-breed operations and creating the best consumer-focused cannabis experiences and brands in the space.

