Acrelec Partners with NCR to Enhance Kiosk and Digital Menu Board Capabilities

Acrelec Kiosks and Digital Menu Boards are now integrated with NCR's Aloha all-in-one POS for increased customer engagement and operational efficiencies.

CHICAGO, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acrelec , a global technology company specializing in hardware, software, and service solutions for restaurant brands, is partnering with NCR Corporation , a leading enterprise technology provider. The partnership will enable NCR customers to access Acrelec's rich suite of drive-thru, digital signage, and kiosk solutions for restaurants.

As the world becomes increasingly more reliant on technology, restaurant chains are responding to the demand: providing immersive, customized experiences that attract and secure customer loyalty through well-designed, operational automation. Through this partnership, Acrelec aims to be a one-stop solution for kiosks and digital menu boards for quick-service and fast-casual restaurant chains across the U.S. and international markets.

The combination of Acrelec's hardware and software solutions with NCR's Aloha all-in-one POS system allows restaurants to:

Rapidly deploy new technology in restaurants based on content automation that simplifies IT projects and in-store operations

Benefit from a solution fine-tuned over two decades of restaurant digital transformation, impacting operators' bottom line massively

"Our digital signage capabilities go beyond displaying a menu with dynamic pricing and product outage," said Acrelec Innovation & Marketing Director Thibaud Denolle. "Restaurant marketing teams can create mesmerizing indoor video wall experiences on the same flexible platform they use to design personalized, loyalty-enabled drive-thru journeys. The result is higher sales, increased brand fidelity, and greater customer retention."

Acrelec counts for over 80,000 installations around the world in 70 countries and nearly 1,000 employees, including three manufacturing plants and a 150-person software division. Self-ordering excellence has been achieved from a decade of experience working with the best in the industry, such as McDonald's, Dunkin', Burger King, KFC, and Taco Bell, providing an entire ecosystem of technology solutions for QSR and Fast Casual restaurants.

The brand has a full suite of products built to meet the needs of your business, as well as a global support network that ensures streamlined installations and on-call support regardless of location. Its patented software has open APIs to integrate seamlessly, and our frameworks can be taken over and adapted by IT teams when they have the capabilities internally.

"Working with all the major global QSR brands has taught us that to be the best partner, we must harmonize with an existing ecosystem of partners as well," Denolle added. "While Acrelec can be a one-stop-shop, we're more than happy to collaborate with any stakeholder to develop new solutions that unlock opportunities for our customers and grow their business."

About Acrelec

Acrelec is a global technology company focused on reinventing the customer experience for restaurant and retail brands. Leveraging decades of software, hardware, and service/support expertise, Acrelec develops and integrates new platforms that increase customer engagement, optimize efficiency, and improve operations.

Serving nearly 70 global customers—including iconic brands such as McDonald's and Dunkin'—Acrelec counts over 80,000 installations in 70 countries, bringing its robust tech ecosystem for drive-thru solutions, self-order kiosk, self-checkout, and click and collect to people worldwide.

With nearly 1,000 employees around the globe, Acrelec collaborates with customers and partners to design, create, build, and support the world's leading smart stores. Never satisfied with the status quo, Acrelec's passion is delivering breakthroughs that drive business results for their customers. Learn more at acrelec.com .

About NCR

NCR is a full end-to-end provider that brings together software, services, and hardware, from order creation to payment settlement. It is trusted by more than 100,000 restaurant sites, including independent operators, domestic chains, and international brands across the globe. NCR Aloha provides everything enterprise, and SMB restaurants need to run their business, boost efficiency, and increase growth. Learn more at

Media contact:

Bob Spoerl

[email protected]

773.453.2444

SOURCE Acrelec