Acrelec Partners with Self-Service Platform, QikServe, to Provide US Markets with Leading-Edge Kiosk Solutions

As an extension of their relationship in Europe, Acrelec hardware and QikServe software will now be available to US operators looking to enhance their self-service kiosk solutions

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acrelec, a global technology company driving business results for restaurant and retail brands, has expanded its partnership with international software company, QikServe, to provide US markets with fully integrated, leading-edge kiosk solutions. This partnership enables US operators to increase average order value, reduce waiting times, and achieve operational efficiencies.

QikServe

The companies cultivated their partnership across Europe amidst an ongoing mass labor shortage where operators struggled to maintain staffing levels to efficiently run their business. A recent study highlighted that hospitality and restaurant staff shortages are still at a record high, experiencing 83 percent more vacancies across the sector compared to March-May 2019. Acrelec's intuitive hardware works with QikServe's intelligent platform to address labor shortage bottlenecks and alleviate pressure on operators by:

Relocating labor so the crew can focus on guest satisfaction rather than order taking

Giving customers control of the ordering experience while reducing lines and wait times

Customizing each journey with data-driven product suggestions that are proven to increase average check by 30 percent

Offering embedded loyalty, couponing, and stored value

Maintaining a consistent brand experience across all ordering channels

The result is a flexible, future-proof solution that allows operators to improve overall efficiency, whilst reducing costs—ensuring the business can continue operating given external pressures.

Emerging from this period, quick service restaurant (QSR) brands relied on Acrelec and QikServe's self-service technology to instill customers with confidence, offering them safe, contactless ordering experiences. As part of the partnership, QikServe kiosk software will now offer the ability to take cash as payment through integration into Glory, the leading provider of cash handlers and recyclers.

"We're delighted to partner with Acrelec and Glory cash, the industry leader in self-service technologies. The addition of Glory Cash Recyclers will give operators the choice to retain cash sales while continuing to drive the digital self-service revolution," said President & Founder of QikServe, Daniel Rodgers. "Having previously deployed our software on Acrelec kiosks in Europe, extending our reach into the Americas markets means we can continue our ambition to deliver industry-leading digital guest experiences worldwide."

Glory Global Solutions, an investor in Acrelec, offers secure payment options as part of the solution, which automates payment processes. Despite the rapid digitization of payment, cash represents roughly 31 percent of all consumer transactions—more than electronic, credit, debit or checks, according to CNBC. Acrelec and Qikserve's all-in-one kiosk solution integrated with Glory allows customers multiple payment options, increases efficiency and flexibility, as well as enhances security.

"Teaming up with QikServe has allowed us to evolve our expertise to the next level and provide game-changing kiosk solutions to global customers," Acrelec Senior Director of Strategic Alliances, Todd Walton. "Today's convenience-driven culture is propelling significant revenue for interactive kiosks, so we could not be more thrilled partner with QikServe to offer our amazing restaurant customers a future-proof solution and a global support network, so their businesses are equipped to meet the demand and drive sales and efficiency."

Leveraging each other's expertise, Acrelec and QikServe intend to continue their trusted partnerships while simultaneously powering the next generation of leading smart stores in the US.

About ACRELEC

Acrelec is a global technology company focused on reinventing the customer experience for restaurant and retail brands. Leveraging decades of software, hardware, and service/support expertise, Acrelec develops and integrates new platforms that increase customer engagement, optimize efficiency, and improve operations.

Serving nearly 70 global customers—including iconic brands such as McDonald's and Dunkin'—Acrelec counts over 80,000 installations and 1,000 employees around the globe, bringing its robust tech ecosystem for drive-thru solutions, self-order kiosk, self-checkout, and click and collect to people worldwide. Never satisfied with the status quo, Acrelec's passion is delivering breakthroughs that drive business results for their customers. Learn more at acrelec.com .

About QikServe

Software company, QikServe was founded in 2011 and is the enterprise platform for guest self-service in hospitality. QikServe drives digital transformation in hospitality through the brand's unique flexibility, combined with cutting-edge software and the expertise of a team that has spent decades working in hospitality technology.

With offices in the UK and USA and customers in 30 countries around the world, QikServe's broad customer portfolio includes restaurants, theatres, hotels, education, and sports stadiums, processing over 23M transactions for their hospitality partners last year. QikServe is proud to be a customer-first company and offers turnkey support with dedicated customer success managers and its Knowledge Base. Learn more at qikserve.com .

About GLORY

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, cash center and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals — enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 10,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across the world, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years.

For further information please visit www.glory-global.com

