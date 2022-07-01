Acrelec Kiosks are now integrated with Oracle MICROS Simphony POS and available in Oracle Cloud Marketplace

CHICAGO, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acrelec, a leading provider of end-to-end restaurant technology and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced its kiosk solutions are now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace for customers to access. Restaurant operators can now integrate Acrelec Kiosks with Oracle MICROS Simphony Point-of-Sale (POS) . Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

Acrelec Provides Oracle MICROS Simphony POS Global Customers with Highly Customizable Suite of Kiosks

Acrelec Kiosks help operators to create an elevated customer experience while driving sales and transactions in-store. Integrating with Oracle MICROS Simphony POS enhances kiosk capabilities beyond the screen for restaurant groups. The Acrelec app helps restaurants to:

Diminish traffic and wait times by reducing bottlenecks and fulfilling multiple orders at once

Relocate labor at the front counter so the crew can focus on guest satisfaction rather than order taking

Benefit from a hardware-software platform built from the proven experience of Acrelec working with the top Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) brands

Harness AI-based product recommendations, A/B testing, and data analytics to draw buyer behavior insights and deliver business results that increase sales and throughput

Accept cash transactions to process more transactions through kiosks with Glory CI's suite of cash recycling solutions

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next-generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services, including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics.

"Acrelec's kiosk solution integrated with Oracle MICROS Simphony POS allows us to extend our capabilities further so more customers will have access to world-leading technology," said Innovation & Marketing Director, Thibaud Denolle, Acrelec. "Our commitment to innovation combined with this integration enables Oracle customers to benefit from our state-of-the-art customizable kiosk solutions. As a trusted partner of the world's largest QSR brands for over a decade, we look forward to leveraging our work with Oracle to power the world's leading smart stores and drive business results."

Acrelec counts over 80,000 installations (50,000 kiosks) worldwide in 70 countries and nearly 1,000 employees, including two manufacturing plants and a 150-person software division. Manufactured in-house from concept to the final product, Acrelec kiosks are guaranteed to be reliable and robust, with the lowest failure rate on the market. Access to a global network of support professionals allows for seamless integration with new or existing software and quick troubleshooting. Acrelec works with iconic brands such as McDonald's, Dunkin', Burger King, KFC, and Taco Bell, providing an entire ecosystem of technology solutions for drive-thru, self-checkout, kiosk, and click-and-collect.

About Acrelec

Acrelec is a global technology company focused on reinventing the customer experience for restaurant and retail brands. Leveraging decades of software, hardware, and service/support expertise, Acrelec develops and integrates new platforms that increase customer engagement, optimize efficiency and improve operations.

Serving nearly 70 global customers—including iconic brands such as McDonald's and Dunkin'—Acrelec counts over 80,000 installations in 70 countries, bringing its robust tech ecosystem for drive-thru solutions, self-order kiosk, self-checkout, and click and collect to people worldwide.

With nearly 1,000 employees around the globe, Acrelec collaborates with customers and partners to design, create, build, and support the world's leading smart stores. Never satisfied with the status quo, Acrelec's passion is delivering breakthroughs that drive business results for their customers. Learn more at acrelec.com .

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more, visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

