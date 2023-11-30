ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Reauthorizes an Additional $10 Million Share Repurchase Program

News provided by

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.

30 Nov, 2023, 16:15 ET

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors (the "Board") authorized and approved the continued use of its existing share repurchase program, to repurchase up to approximately $4.1 million of common stock previously approved by the Board, and an additional $10 million of the outstanding shares of both its common and preferred stock. Under the share repurchase program, the Company intends to repurchase shares through open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions, block purchases or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 and 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

The Company cannot predict when or if it will repurchase any shares of common and preferred stock and the timing and amount of any shares repurchased will be determined by the Company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors.

About ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate ("CRE") mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate properties through direct ownership and joint ventures. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively dedicated to nationwide middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office property in top U.S. markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.acresreit.com or contact investor relations at [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "trend," "will," "continue," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "look forward" or other similar words or terms. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new or changing information or events after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.

Also from this source

ACRES COMMERCIAL REALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER DAVID J. BRYANT AND NAMES ELDRON C. BLACKWELL AS SUCCESSOR

ACRES COMMERCIAL REALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER DAVID J. BRYANT AND NAMES ELDRON C. BLACKWELL AS SUCCESSOR

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE: ACR) ("ACR" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding...
ACRES COMMERCIAL REALTY CORP. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2023

ACRES COMMERCIAL REALTY CORP. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2023

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE: ACR) ("ACR" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.