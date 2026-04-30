ACRES COMMERCIAL REALTY CORP. REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2026

UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE: ACR) ("ACR" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property through direct ownership and joint ventures, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. ACR's GAAP net loss allocable to common shares was $1.0 million or $(0.16) per share-diluted, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"The ACRES origination team added $496 million of high-quality loans to our portfolio during the first quarter. The combination of those new loans along with $571 million of loans originated during the fourth quarter of 2025, led to the closing of a $1 billion CRE CLO in February. We also sold one of our real estate investments this quarter, which resulted in a $3.3 million gain," said Mark Fogel, President and Chief Executive Office of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. "The ACRES team continues to grow the portfolio by providing loans to first-rate sponsors in strong markets nationwide. At the same time, we remain dedicated to actively managing the portfolio to maximize value to our shareholders."

ACR issued a full, detailed presentation of its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 that can be viewed at www.acresreit.com.

Earnings Call Details

ACR will host a live conference call on April 30, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2026 operating results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-445-7795 (U.S. domestic) or 1-785-424-1699 (International), Conference ID ACRES or from the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.acresreit.com.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website and telephonically through May14, 2026 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), with the passcode 11161260.

About ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate properties through direct ownership and joint ventures. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively dedicated to nationwide middle market commercial real estate lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office property in top U.S. markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.acresreit.com or contact investor relations at [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "continue," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "look forward" or other similar words or terms. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, factors impacting whether we will be able to maintain our sources of liquidity and whether we will be able to identify sufficient suitable investments to increase our originations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new or changing information or events after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.