ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. to Report Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023

News provided by

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.

14 Feb, 2024, 16:15 ET

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) (the "Company") announced today that it will release its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, after the market closes. The Company invites investors and other interested parties to listen to its live conference call via telephone or webcast on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-816-1421 (U.S. domestic) or 1-412-317-0514 (International) or from the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.acresreit.com.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website and telephonically through March 14, 2024 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), passcode 10184791.

About ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate ("CRE") mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property through direct ownership and joint ventures. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively dedicated to nationwide middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office property in top U.S. markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.acresreit.com or contact investor relations at [email protected].

SOURCE ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.

Also from this source

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends for its Preferred Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends for its Preferred Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE: ACR) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors declared cash dividends on its Preferred Stock. ...
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Reauthorizes an Additional $10 Million Share Repurchase Program

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Reauthorizes an Additional $10 Million Share Repurchase Program

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors (the "Board") authorized and approved the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Conference Call Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.