ACRES FOUNDATION HQ™ CMS REVOLUTIONIZES CASINO PLAYER LOYALTY PROGRAMS WITH INTRODUCTION OF TEN-SECOND ENROLLMENT PROCESS

News provided by

Acres Manufacturing

07 Aug, 2023, 21:08 ET

CAPABILITIES OF ACRES' MODERN CMS TECHNOLOGY EXPECTED TO EXPONENTIALLY INCREASE PLAYER ENGAGEMENT AND DRIVE SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC BENEFITS FOR OPERATORS

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acres Manufacturing ("Acres" or the "Company"), a leading casino loyalty and technology developer, today introduced a key new feature of its Foundation HQ™ casino management system ("CMS"), which allows players to digitally enroll in casino loyalty programs in approximately ten seconds while at the slot machine. A recent Acres study highlighted that the current player enrollment process utilizing legacy, decades-old CMS technology costs casino operators approximately $5.0 billion annually, or roughly 7% of casino slot win, thanks to unnecessary costs and lost revenue. The legacy technology also impairs casino operators' ability to optimize engagement with current loyalty program members and attract new players.

Continue Reading
Foundation HQ's 10 second mobile enrollment process during a game session.
Foundation HQ's 10 second mobile enrollment process during a game session.

Foundation HQ's ability to detect and rate all uncarded play is a central component of the solution's ability to quickly enroll new members. During an uncarded play session, Foundation HQ™ displays a Play Code on the 7-inch TSD™ display installed on the game. Each Play Code is unique to a specific gaming session and appears in the form of a text or QR code that can be texted, scanned or entered into a mobile website. This instantly creates a new account, with the player's phone number or email address serving as their unique loyalty program account ID.

Enrolling new members today is a challenge for the land-based casino industry, which uses decades-old loyalty technology from CMS providers such as Aristocrat, IGT, Konami and Light & Wonder. These legacy systems require a player to physically walk to a loyalty club desk and stand in line to receive employee assistance to enroll. Acres' recent study showed that the industry burdens its players by making them wait in line for over 1.1 billion minutes annually while trying to enroll in the loyalty club, time that they could be playing at the slot machine.

Foundation HQ's enrollment process also reduces costs in new member incentives by making them dynamic and proportional to a player's value. As the value of an uncarded play session increases, operators can utilize the system's data collection to analyze and increase the value of enrollment incentives to drive increased player engagement while also maintaining appropriate returns on the incentive offered. If the player remains uncarded at cash-out, data from the Play Code is embedded into the TITO ticket, allowing Foundation HQ™ to resume tracking of the uncarded session during subsequent slot play sessions.

"As the hallmark of any successful player loyalty program, the enrollment process must be made significantly easier for players than currently offered by legacy CMS solutions that are costing the industry billions of dollars in terms of lost revenue and higher expenses," said Noah Acres. "Casinos that enable an easier process to enroll more players will have a competitive advantage. Foundation HQ's ten-second enrollment process enables exponentially more player sign-ups which helps operators grow player engagement and retention."

Acres will display Foundation HQ's enrollment feature at the OGIA Conference and Trade Show (Booth 607) to be held Aug 14-16, 2023, in Tulsa, OK.

About Acres
Acres is a leading casino loyalty and technology expert and the creator of Foundation™, the first-of-its-kind casino management system. Foundation provides casinos with real-time data from slot machines and a direct interface to the credit meter on any slot machine. Acres was founded by John Acres, the inventor of casino systems technology. For more information on Acres and Foundation, visit acresmanufacturing.com.

SOURCE Acres Manufacturing

Also from this source

ACRES STUDY REVEALS CASINOS LOSE $5.0 BILLION ANNUALLY DUE TO OUTDATED CASINO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ENROLLMENT METHODS

CASHLESS GAMING AND CASINO LOYALTY SYSTEM INNOVATOR AND LEADER, ACRES MANUFACTURING TO PARTICIPATE AT THE B RILEY SECURITIES 23RD ANNUAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE ON MAY 24

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.