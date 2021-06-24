Acres Manufacturing Company Launches New Gaming Technology Called Foundation™

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acres Manufacturing Company today announced the launch of Foundation™, a powerful new loyalty paradigm that revolutionizes how casinos interact with their players. Foundation reports data from every slot machine in real-time and can change any slot machine's credit meter on command.

"Foundation enables casinos to analyze player experiences in real-time and instantly deploy targeted incentives and bonuses to the slot machine," said Acres Manufacturing Company Founder John Acres.

"Foundation precisely measures and rewards each player," said Noah Acres of Acres Manufacturing Company. "Casinos are provided over a thousand times more player data than what they have today. This data allows casinos to understand exactly when and what to reward each player in order to maximize the relationship's value. It also helps minimize problem gambling by allowing casinos to learn and respect the personal limitations of each player."

Foundation's modular design speeds regulatory approvals and supports rapid innovation. Its standard interfaces allow casinos and third parties to quickly develop and deliver new applications. In addition, Foundation can be operated alongside other casino management systems, allowing casinos to immediately realize Foundation's benefits without losing any functionality from legacy systems.

"We give casinos total ownership of Foundation's data and interfaces. We support casinos working with any application developer they choose," said John Acres. "Acres Manufacturing Company provides all the tools required to develop applications on the Foundation platform."

For cashless gaming, Foundation's modularity enables casinos to partner with any payment processor, any mobile wallet and any mobile app.

"Cashless is a built-in component of Foundation. Casinos can select any funding source and user interface they want. It's the most flexible solution possible," said Noah Acres.

The company expects the combination of mobile cashless payments and real-time player data to create a dynamic new play experience.

"Foundation's flexibility allows casinos to deploy a single app to serve as the player interface to the entire operation, including iGaming, sports betting and even non-gaming areas of a resort. Bonus sequences can be deployed to the slot machine or to the mobile device, and bonus credits can be deposited to the game's credit meter or to the player's mobile wallet," said Noah Acres.

About Acres Manufacturing Company

Acres Manufacturing Company (AMC) is a leading casino loyalty and technology expert and the creator of Foundation, the first-of-its-kind casino management system. Foundation is armed with a massive amount of real-time data, an adaptable credit meter on any game, and bonuses deployable to a player's mobile device, which allows casinos to optimize every customer relationship and maximize long-term profitability. AMC was founded by John Acres, the inventor of casino systems technology. For more information on Acres Manufacturing Company and Foundation, please visit acresmanufacturing.com.

Media Contact:

Mattie Van Gundy

949-777-2444

[email protected]

SOURCE Acres Manufacturing Company