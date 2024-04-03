ACRES TO DEMONSTRATE SIGNIFICANT ADVANCEMENTS IN CASINO LOYALTY AT IGA 2024

Solutions for Instant Enrollment and Accurate Player Rating Drive Significant Profit Gains for Casino Operators

LAS VEGAS, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acres Manufacturing Company ("Acres"), a leading casino loyalty and technology developer, will highlight the new loyalty capabilities enabled by its Foundation™ technology at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention (IGA), to be held April 8-11, 2024, in Anaheim, CA (Booth #554).

Acres' Foundation™ casino management solution is the industry's only system that collects granular, real-time player data from slot machines across the casino floor. Matching this data collection capability with Acres' growing portfolio of Foundation-enabled features, operators can now, for the first time, influence player behavior in real time to ultimately enhance player loyalty and casino profitability.

"The Acres team is excited to demonstrate the full range of our Foundation-enabled technologies, including casinos' ability to use our 10-second mobile enrollment to massively scale new database acquisitions at significantly lower costs," said Noah Acres. "Our team will also showcase our Player Budget metric, which precisely identifies each player's personal gambling budget."

Additional applications to be demonstrated in Acres' booth include TIBO (Ticket-in Bonus-out), which issues tangible, real-time bonuses via the ticket printer, and Cashless Casino, which was named Gaming America's 2023 Product Innovation of the Year and enables casinos to quickly deploy cashless gaming with any mobile app and payment processor.

Away from the tradeshow floor, company founder and AGA Hall of Fame member John Acres will speak in two separate sessions: AI in Casino Operations (Monday, April 8 at 4:00 p.m. PT) and Modern CMS Technology (Wednesday, April 10 at 1:00 p.m. PT).

IGA attendees looking to learn more about the portfolio of solutions made possible by Foundation can (click here) to book a meeting with the Acres team. The Company also invites all attendees to visit Booth #554 to see for themselves the power that real-time data brings to slot floor operations.

About Acres

Acres is a leading casino loyalty and technology expert and the creator of Foundation™, the first-of-its-kind casino management system. Foundation provides casinos with real-time data from slot machines and a direct interface to the credit meter on any slot machine. Acres was founded by John Acres, the inventor of casino systems technology. For more information on Acres and Foundation, visit acresmanufacturing.com.

