Acres: USPTO Rejects All IGT Patent Claims Against Acres

News provided by

Acres 4.0

14 Nov, 2023, 16:30 ET

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, IGT asserted that Acres' new Foundation® casino management system infringed on at least 4 patents out of a pool of over 200 assimilated patents pertaining to cashless wagering. IGT also demanded Acres pay them royalties which would have dramatically increased the price casinos pay for Foundation. In response, Acres submitted prior art evidence to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and requested a reexamination of the four patents.

The USPTO completed a full review of the 4 patents and has since rejected each claim that IGT asserted against Acres.

"Foundation provides operators with a wide range of new, unprecedented capabilities," said John Acres. "Presuming the findings from the USPTO stand—which I believe is highly probable—all claims of infringement against Foundation will be dismissed and Foundation pricing will not increase, delivering a win for Acres and for our casino customers. In my opinion, these patents should never have been asserted against us."  

About John Acres

John Acres is the founder of Acres 4.0. John is a well-known innovator in the casino industry and his inventions are used in virtually every casino on earth. He previously founded Electronic Display Technology, Mikohn Gaming and Acres Gaming. John is the founder of the Gaming Standards Association, a named inventor on over 250 patents and was inducted into the American Gaming Association's Hall of Fame in 2016.

About Acres 4.0

Acres 4 is a leading casino loyalty and technology expert and the creator of Foundation™, the first-of-its-kind casino management system. Foundation provides casinos with real-time data from slot machines and a direct interface to the credit meter on any slot machine. Acres was founded by John Acres, the inventor of casino systems technology. For more information on Acres and Foundation, visit acres4.com.

SOURCE Acres 4.0

