AcreTrader Completes Funding for 78-Acre California Almond Farm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AcreTrader, an online investing platform which provides investors easy access to the attractive asset class of farmland, today announced the closing of an almond orchard investment located in Tulare County, California. An incredible milestone for the farming industry, the $3.2 million deal, which incorporated $1.6 million of funding in addition to $1.6 million of debt, is considered to be the most investment capital ever raised online via crowdfunding for the purchase of a farm.

"We felt this was going to be an exciting offering the moment we entered into discussions with the local team in California," said Carter Malloy, CEO of AcreTrader. "Tulare County is one of the top-producing agricultural counties in the U.S. and considering the projected growth of the market and that the US is responsible for growing over 80% of the world's almond supply, the opportunity at investors' fingertips appears quite attractive. The strong demand we've seen among investors further highlights the growing interest in farmland as an asset class, with many drawn to the low volatility and steady returns it can bring to a portfolio."

Following an extensive due diligence period, AcreTrader found the farm to have great water, soils, and financial profile alongside an experienced almond farming team. AcreTrader will be actively involved with the deal sponsor and farm manager going forward to ensure optimal representation, reporting, and financial returns to investors.

"I'm looking forward to working on this high-quality farm alongside the teams at Crawford Park, which sponsored the deal, and AcreTrader, which spearheaded the funding through its online platform," said Jake Cutler, a 3rd generation California orchardist who will be responsible for farming oversight of the property. "I've spent considerable time with AcreTrader's diligence and investing teams over the past year and am excited for the what's to come as we identify and farm other attractive properties in the area."

In addition to the almond farm, AcreTrader recently closed an investment in an Illinois row crop farm, where supplementary income is provided by an energy company lease for an on-site wind turbine. The offering was the second Illinois farm that AcreTrader investors have purchased, with further investments in the state planned for 2020.

For additional information regarding AcreTrader's current listings, including financials, reports and disclosures visit:

About AcreTrader

AcreTrader is a real estate investing platform that makes it easy to buy shares of farmland and earn passive income, starting in just minutes online. United States farmland has historically outperformed most asset classes and other forms of real estate. Unfortunately, buying and maintaining farmland directly is extremely difficult without local knowledge, management, and large investment commitments. AcreTrader solves these issues by providing transparency, flexibility, and ease of use to people wanting to invest in farmland while handling all aspects of administration and property management, from insurance and accounting to working with local farmers and improving soil sustainability. AcreTrader carefully reviews each farm, selecting less than 1% of the total parcels considered, then places each farm offering in a unique legal entity and offers shares to investors through their online platform. For more details visit: https://www.acretrader.com/

