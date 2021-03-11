AcreTrader Raises $12M Series A Funding to Modernize Farmland Transactions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AcreTrader , the farmland investing platform that removes barriers to farmland investing and ownership, today announced it has raised a $12 million Series A funding round, led by Jump Capital. Narya Capital, Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, and existing investors RZC Investments and Revel Partners also participated in the round, bringing the total amount of funds raised by AcreTrader to $18 million. The funds will be used to improve overall access, liquidity, and transparency to farmland transactions across the nation through improved online tools, data science, marketing, and expansion of AcreTrader's team of agriculture, finance, and technology experts.

AcreTrader is providing easy access for individuals and institutions to invest in land and partner with leading farmers, allowing individuals to purchase shares of farmland in a matter of minutes online. AcreTrader enables investors to create passive income streams and assists farmers in accessing and developing farmland across thousands of acres. Through flexible rent options, AcreTrader is able to provide attractive financing models to the agriculture industry and help entrepreneurial farmers grow their operations.

"Over the last few months, we've consistently seen our offering sizes grow while our funding windows shrink, showcasing the fast-growing desire surrounding this resilient asset class," said Carter Malloy, founder and CEO of AcreTrader. "As a company that seeks to support and connect farmers and investors in a way that no one else is, we're humbled by this monumental growth, and look forward to leveraging these new funds to continue on that trajectory."

Within the last year, AcreTrader doubled its employee count, closed two rounds of funding (seed and Series A), quadrupled its investor pool, increased the total funds raised on the platform by 12 times, and welcomed investors from 48 states onto its platform.

AcreTrader is expanding its board of directors by bringing on Peter Johnson, partner at Jump Capital, and Kenny Traynom, former COO of Westchester Group, the largest global farmland investment manager and a founding Board Member of Leading Harvest, the industry-leading agriculture sustainability standard.

"Farmland investing is becoming increasingly sought after in the current macroeconomic environment," said Peter Johnson, partner at Jump Capital. "Jump Capital is proud to lead this investment to help accelerate AcreTrader's growth and broaden access to this compelling asset class. I'm also looking forward to joining the company's board of directors to help guide the company as it drives the charge to modernize farmland transactions."

