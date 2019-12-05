Acro FS: Aerobatic Flight Sim updated with new aircraft, airports

CORVALLIS, Ore., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knife Edge Software and Jim Bourke Airshows have updated Acro FS, their aerobatic flight simulator, with three new aircraft and several new flying sites and have taken the bold step of releasing it free in early access.

Created by a pilot
Jim Bourke, air show pilot and member of the US Unlimited Aerobatic Team, created Acro FS to be the world's most realistic simulation of aerobatic flight.

Acro FS is a stick-and-rudder aerobatic flight simulator. Designed from the ground up to accurately simulate aerobatic flight, it allows you to experience what it’s like to strap into a high-performance stunt plane and take to the sky.
Now updated with great new planes, beautiful airports, new racing challenges, online leaderboards, and multi-controller support!
Take to the sky from several different airport locations and maximize the fun with total control of weather and daylight.
Expansive World Design: Explore hundreds of thousands of square miles in Acro FS
Feel the thrill of four classic planes with virtual reality immersion using Oculus, SteamVR, or Windows Mixed Reality headsets.
Acro FS is a stick-and-rudder aerobatic flight simulator. Designed from the ground up to accurately simulate aerobatic flight, it allows you to experience what it’s like to strap into a high-performance stunt plane and take to the sky.
Just fly
Acro FS is a different kind of flight simulator.  This is a simulation about flying, built with the stick and rudder pilot in mind.

High-fidelity physics
Knife Edge Software, developers of Acro FS, has over 2 decades of experience with the high-alpha aerodynamic models required to simulate acro flight. Their RealFlight R/C simulator has been the gold standard for model aviation. That understanding of aggressive flight is what allows Acro FS to simulate snap rolls, spins, torque rolls, and other advanced maneuvers that haven't been handled properly by flight sims to date.

VR support
Users with quality gaming computers can even fly in VR. Strap on your Oculus or SteamVR headset, and you can watch the world spin around you. Just like in a real acro plane, you may find that you need to limit your time in VR. The experience is intense.

Try it now for free in Early Access

Pilots can now choose from four aircraft:

  • American Champion Super Decathlon
  • Yakovlev Yak-54 "Russian Thunder"
  • XtremeAir Sbach 342
  • Extra 330SC "Fuzz Machine"

...and they can fly at four different locations:

  • Borrego Valley Airport, Borrego Springs, CA (day and night)
  • Flight School (day and night)
  • Homestead
  • Joe's Garage

