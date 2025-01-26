Acrobatics "Wind, Forest, Fire and the Mountain"

Shandian News

Jan 26, 2025

JINAN, China, Jan. 26, 2025

Acrobatics “Wind, Forest, Fire and the Mountain”
Acrobatics “Wind, Forest, Fire and the Mountain”

On January 27th, 2024 Shandong Spring Festival Gala will be broadcast. Acrobatics "Wind, Forest, Fire and the Mountain" showcases the marching principles in The Art of War by Sun Tzu through acrobatic moves: "As fast as the wind, as quiet as the forest, as aggressive as the fire, as firm as the mountain". The Art of War by Sun Tzu is an important representative of ancient Chinese thought and an essential part of traditional Chinese culture. In 1972, precious bamboo slips featuring military classics such as The Art of War by Sun Tzu and Sun Bin's Art of War were unearthed from the two Yinqueshan Han Tombs in Linyi City, Shandong Province.

In the display of the acrobatic skill of "tumbling on the pole", the poles are like the bamboo slips, while the acrobats act as the characters on these slips. Virtual technology and subjective shooting are employed to enrich the performance, allowing the audience to fully appreciate the profound thinking of ancient Chinese military strategists during the pre-Qin period and see through the inheritance and evolution of ancient Chinese military culture throughout the history.

