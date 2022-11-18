ACROBiosystems Launches a New Logistics Center in Switzerland to Help Accelerate Drug Development throughout Europe

BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACROBiosystems Group has announced the launch of its first European logistics center and warehouse in Basel, Switzerland. This marks the first step towards ACROBiosystems' commitment to globalization by providing swift deliveries to their pharmaceutical partners in Europe. ACROBiosystems' high-quality products can help their customers accelerate the drug development and clinical processes, and contribute to improving global health.

Located at the crossroad between France, Germany, and Switzerland, Basel is an ideal location for convenient shipping and transportation throughout Europe. According to ACROBiosystems' supply chain department, they work continuously to increase the facility's capacity and aim to provide logistical services for all European partners. Tens of thousands of products are now capable of being stored at -20℃, -4℃, and room temperature within the warehouse.

Alongside the warehouse launch, partners can now receive their ACROBiosystems' products within one to three days, with local Swiss customers receiving overnight delivery service. Orders from local customers will also no longer require customs clearance and have a lower freight cost. Most importantly, this faster service will help ACROBiosystems ensure the product's stability.

The opening of ACROBiosystems' European warehouse is a significant step towards the establishment of other European branches. ACROBiosystems is committed to offering customers 'Better Design, Better Quality, Better Support, and Better Customer Experience.' With the successful establishment of ACROBiosystems' European warehouse, the company can now provide higher quality service to its customers and improve customer satisfaction.

ACROBiosystems Group introduction

ACROBiosystems Group (SZ.301080), founded in 2010 and listed in 2021, is a biotechnology company aimed at being a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and health industries by providing products and business models innovation. The company spans across the globe and maintains offices, R&D centers, and production bases in 12 different cities within the United States, Switzerland, England and Germany. ACROBiosystems Group has established numerous long-term and stable partnerships with the world's top pharmaceutical enterprises, including Pfizer, Novartis, and Johnson & Johnson, and numerous well-known academic institutes. The company comprises of several subsidiaries such as ACROBiosystems, bioSeedin, Condense Capital, and ACRODiagnostics.

Through the continuous development of new technologies and products, ACROBiosystems Group creates value for the global pharmaceutical industry and actively empowers its partners. The company is dedicated to accelerating the drug development process by manufacturing key reagents for targeted therapies, immunotherapeutic drugs, and their clinical applications, and contributes to global health.

