ACROBiosystems Launches GMP Brand Resilient Supply at ISSCR to Accelerate Cell and Gene Therapy Development

NEWARK, Del., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) Annual Meeting in Hamburg, ACROBiosystems announced its new GMP-centered brand, Resilient Supply, with the mission of accelerating the advancement of cell and gene therapy (CGT) development.

Mike Chen, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of ACROBiosystems Group, was in attendance to introduce the brand. Dr. Anil Kumar, CMC Head for the European division at ACROBiosystems, delivered a presentation titled "Streamlining Cell Therapy Manufacturing with ACROBiosystems," showcasing how Resilient Supply supports a more efficient CGT development process, encompassing pilot to clinic stages.

The ISSCR Annual Meeting, convening over 4,000 global experts in stem cell research and regenerative medicine from across the globe. The event serves as a pivotal platform for sharing the latest advancements and fostering collaboration within the field.

Mike Chen introduced, "In response to the challenges impeding the growth of CGT industry, such as fluctuations in the quality of GMP critical materials, vulnerabilities in the supply chain, and regulatory uncertainties, ACROBiosystems has established the new GMP brand, Resilient Supply." This endeavor aims to provide global customers with more flexible, resilient, lower-risk, and higher-quality solutions, accompanied by enhanced professional support. Key features include safe and reliable global multi-site supply security, customizable and flexible production, compliance with up-to-date regulations, and competitive pricing, contributing to improved drug accessibility.

Under a "Supply Chain-Driven" strategic development phase, ACROBiosystems is closer to clinical practice and more deeply involved in every aspect of customers' drug research and development endeavors, accelerating the process of biopharmaceutical R&D and market launch. Through ACROBiosystems' global localization, they rely on four major warehousing and logistics centers in the United States, Switzerland, China, and South Korea, the company is able to be closer to local customers, respond faster, and ensure a safer, more stable supply. It is also more flexible and resilient, capable of meeting customers' customized needs. Adhering to the core value of "Customers Come First," ACROBiosystems is not only committed to providing high-quality products but also creating value for partners through innovative strategic cooperation models.

Dr. Anil Kumar elaborated further on the product layout, stating, "We integrate our product development with Application-oriented Development Strategies, continuously optimizing technology and products to introduce innovative offerings with unique application advantages across various fields such as immunocellular therapy, stem cells, and organoids. These include CelThera™ GMP T-cell expansion medium; the iPSC culture solution Laminin 511 Mix & Go ECM protein, which simplifies pre-coating steps and is better suited for commercial-scale production; GMP-grade DLL4 protein, providing robust support for feeder-free NK cell differentiation processes; and safe rapid detection kits that meet regulatory requirements, undergo comprehensive method validation, and significantly shorten the release cycle of cell therapy drugs. ACROBiosystems offers comprehensive solutions spanning the entire process of cellular and gene therapy, from early drug discovery, process development and production, characterization, quality control and release, safety testing, to clinical research."

The essence of Resilient Supply is thoroughly embedded in the design and operational philosophy of ACROBiosystems' GMP facility. The facility features intelligent and modular design, boasting flexibility and resilience, capable of tackling complex and diverse production tasks to meet various supply demands for GMP-grade critical reagents. The facility is adept at adapting to the continuous evolution of new cell therapy technologies, leveraging its innovative laboratory to consistently develop innovative products and solutions, enabling swift upgrades and conversions of GMP-grade products.

Dr. Anil Kumar added, "The ACROBiosystems GMP facility adheres to GMP regulations and guidelines from Europe, America, and Asia. As an ADR (Audit-Ready) facility, we are prepared to undergo online and offline audits from global customers at any time."

ACROBiosystems demonstrates its commitment to corporate social responsibility by sponsoring the ISSCR's travel awards, consistent with its initiative to Engage with Future Scientists. The company integrates sustainability efforts throughout its operations, including the implementation of environmental management systems, promotion of reusable packaging, and procurement of materials from FSC-certified sustainable sources. Socially, ACROBiosystems contributes through charitable donations, fostering a healthy internal work environment, achieving over 56% female representation in leadership roles, and prioritizing talent development.

About ACROBiosystems Group

ACROBiosystems Group (SZ.301080) is a biotechnology company aimed at being a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and health industries by providing products and business models innovation. The company spans across the globe and has established numerous long-term and stable partnerships with the world's top pharmaceutical enterprises and numerous well-known academic institutes. The company comprises of several subsidiaries such as ACROBiosystems, bioSeedin, Condense Capital, and ACRODiagnostics.

