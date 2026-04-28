ACROBiosystems Wins CiteAb Award, Gaining Worldwide Recognition

SAN DIEGO and NEWARK, Del., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, ACROBiosystems was honored as a "Protein Supplier to Watch in Cancer Research in 2026" at the CiteAb Awards.

CiteAb accelerates scientific research by providing a search engine and data services, and its awards leverage high-quality citation data from publications to impartially recognize excellence in the reagent industry.

ACROBiosystems recognized as 'Protein Supplier to Watch in Cancer Research in 2026' at CiteAb Awards At AACR, Dr. Yu Sun, VP of Product Development at ACROBiosystems, received the CiteAb Award

The award is based on analysis of the CiteAb protein database, which tracks over 300 suppliers. ACROBiosystems was recognized for achieving the second-highest year-over-year growth in protein citations from cancer-related publications, meeting the required citation threshold.

"We are pleased to recognise ACROBiosystems as Highly Commended in the Protein Supplier to Watch in Cancer Research Award." — Official citation from CiteAb Awards.

At the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) event, ACROBiosystems' Dr. Yu Sun, VP of Product Development received the award and stated, "I am truly delighted that our proteins have earned top citations from scientists - this represents recognition and trust from the industry."

"ACROBiosystems' portfolio extends beyond proteins to include antibodies, kits, and services. These are applied not only to oncology but also to autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, neurology, and other therapeutic areas. They support R&D and production processes including drug screening/optimization, preclinical research, clinical trials, CMC development, and diagnostic reagent development."

"ACROBiosystems upholds the core brand value of 'Reliable Quality, Integrated Innovation, Considerate Service', and is committed to providing innovative products and solutions to overcome challenges throughout the entire biopharmaceutical process, from R&D and production to clinical application."

ACROBiosystems Group's strategic commitment to quality is upheld through a stringent quality management system. The Group obtained ISO 9001 certification in 2016, established a GMP system in 2021, and achieved dual ISO 9001 and GMP certification at its Suzhou production site in 2024. Its specialized quality team monitors global regulations and industry trends, enabling agile adaptation of management systems to diverse product profiles, customer applications, and evolving compliance requirements—ensuring development and production align with both client specifications and regulatory standards.

The company's "Considerate Service" is reflected in several key dimensions: expedited logistics that ensure industry-leading delivery; 24-hour technical support for immediate issue resolution; a comprehensive resource repository providing insights and protocols; and personalized client attention through dedicated service teams.

Similarly, "Integrated Innovation" is demonstrated through multiple facets: alignment with emerging therapeutic modalities, focus on pivotal disease areas, advancement of technology platforms enhanced by AI, and active collaboration within global innovation ecosystems.

About ACROBiosystems Group

ACROBiosystems Group, founded in 2010 and listed in 2021, is a biotechnology company aimed at being a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries by providing innovative products and business models. The company spans across the globe and maintains offices, R&D centers, and production bases in more than 15 different cities within the United States, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Germany. ACROBiosystems Group has established numerous long-term and stable partnerships with the world's top pharmaceutical enterprises, including Pfizer, Novartis, and Johnson & Johnson, and numerous well-known academic institutes. The company comprises several subsidiaries such as ACROBiosystems, bioSeedin, Condense Capital, and ACRODiagnostics.

Through the continuous development of new technologies and products, ACROBiosystems Group creates value for the global pharmaceutical industry and actively empowers our partners. The company is dedicated to accelerating the drug development process, including targeted therapies, immunotherapeutic drugs, and their clinical applications, and contributes to global health.

SOURCE ACROBiosystems Group; ACROBiosystems Inc.