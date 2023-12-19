Acrohash Partners with CPower to Support Grid Reliability

CPower Energy Management

19 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Through CPower's Virtual Power Plant Platform, Acrohash can swiftly respond to grid dynamics to safeguard power for millions of people across Texas

BALTIMORE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CPower Energy ("CPower"), the leading, national Distributed Energy Resource (DER) monetization and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) provider, announced that crypto mining company Acrohash, Inc ("Acrohash") has selected CPower to help Acrohash support the reliability of the Texas grid during times of peak demand. CPower's Virtual Power Plant Platform enables Acrohash's participation in grid services to provide 155 MW to the grid when it's needed most, the equivalent to powering approximately 31,000 homes in the summertime.

"Our partnership with CPower will allow Acrohash to give back to the grid at critical moments when demand is threatening to outpace supply. The agility of our business means that we can rapidly scale down operations to help our community when demand surges," said Kevin Hsu, Founder and President, Acrohash.

Through its Four Coincident Peak ("4CP") and Emergency Response Service ("ERS") program stacking agreement with CPower, Acrohash will be able to rapidly drop load during emergency grid events called by Texas grid operator ERCOT. Acrohash started participating in CPower's VPP this Fall, with CPower managing Acrohash's assets through its integration with Foreman's industry-leading crypto mining management platform.

"We're proud to help Acrohash provide invaluable flexibility to the Texas grid," said Glenn Bogarde, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, CPower. "Crypto mining customers have inherent scalability in being able to drop load quickly and will continue to play a role in the rapidly evolving energy landscape."

Across the U.S., CPower manages DERs at more than 24,000 sites to create VPPs totaling 6.4 GW of flexible capacity, more than any other provider in the country.

About CPower Energy

CPower Energy is the leading, national Distributed Energy Resource monetization and Virtual Power Plant provider, creating the Customer-Powered Grid™ that will enable a flexible, clean and dependable energy future. With 6.4 GW of capacity at more than 24,000 sites across the U.S., we unlock the full value of DERs to strengthen the grid when and where reliable, dispatchable resources are needed most. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland, and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergy.com.

