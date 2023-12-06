Acrolein Market size to grow by USD 229.77 million from 2023 to 2028, Arkema Group, Daicel Corp., Evonik Industries AG, and more among key companies - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

06 Dec, 2023, 22:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The acrolein market is expected to grow by USD 229.77 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.71% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing plastic and polymer industries are notably driving the acrolein market. However, factors such as the adverse health impact of acrolein may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (acrylic acid, methionine, and biocides), type (propylene oxidation method and glycerol dehydration method), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the acrolein market including  Arkema Group, Daicel Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Hubei Jinghong Chemical Co. Ltd., Hubei Shengling Technology Co. Ltd., Hubei Xinjing New Material Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Puyang shenghuade Chemical Co. Ltd., Wuhan Ruiji Chemical Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Youji Industries Co. Ltd.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acrolein Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acrolein Market 2024-2028

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Acrolein Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Arkema Group -The company offers acrolein solutions for many common industrial chemicals, leading to an array of useful end products. 

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Acrolein Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Application

  • The acrylic acid segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Acrylic acid is a colorless liquid with a distinctive acrid smell. Acrylic acid has a major role to play in the production of polymers and is well known for its use as plastic materials, such as plastics, paint, etc. whereas adhesives and elastomers are also produced. Moreover, acids are applied to the poles of paper, unprimed foil, metalized film, steel, iron, and glass.
  • Other segments include Type (propylene oxidation method and glycerol dehydration method)

Geography 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The acrolein market in the region has shown the same growth trend as that of packaging, automotive, construction, technical equipment, paper, and textiles. Moreover, countries such as China and India have been witnessing an increase in the pharmaceutical industry. Due to the increasing disposable income in this region, the growth of the APAC market is also being driven by a strong demand for cosmetic products.
  • Other regions include North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

Acrolein Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist acrolein market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the acrolein market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the acrolein market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of acrolein market companies

Related Reports:

The chlorine market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.77% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 7.44 billion.

The silicon nitride market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 49.56 million.

Acrolein Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.71%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 229.77 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.23

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Bioreactors Market size to grow by USD 2.23 billion from 2023 to 2028, Europe to account for 29% of market growth - Technavio

Bioreactors Market size to grow by USD 2.23 billion from 2023 to 2028, Europe to account for 29% of market growth - Technavio

The bioreactors market is expected to grow by USD 2.23 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of...
Laundry And Dishwashing Detergent Market size to increase by USD 18.78 billion between 2023 to 2028| Growth in the hospitality sector to drive the market growth- Technavio

Laundry And Dishwashing Detergent Market size to increase by USD 18.78 billion between 2023 to 2028| Growth in the hospitality sector to drive the market growth- Technavio

The Laundry And Dishwashing Detergent Market size is expected to grow by USD 18.78 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.