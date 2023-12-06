Acrolein Market size to grow by USD 229.77 million from 2023 to 2028, Arkema Group, Daicel Corp., Evonik Industries AG, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The acrolein market is expected to grow by USD 229.77 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.71% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing plastic and polymer industries are notably driving the acrolein market. However, factors such as the adverse health impact of acrolein may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (acrylic acid, methionine, and biocides), type (propylene oxidation method and glycerol dehydration method), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the acrolein market including Arkema Group, Daicel Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Hubei Jinghong Chemical Co. Ltd., Hubei Shengling Technology Co. Ltd., Hubei Xinjing New Material Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Puyang shenghuade Chemical Co. Ltd., Wuhan Ruiji Chemical Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Youji Industries Co. Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acrolein Market 2024-2028

Acrolein Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Arkema Group -The company offers acrolein solutions for many common industrial chemicals, leading to an array of useful end products.

Acrolein Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Application

The acrylic acid segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Acrylic acid is a colorless liquid with a distinctive acrid smell. Acrylic acid has a major role to play in the production of polymers and is well known for its use as plastic materials, such as plastics, paint, etc. whereas adhesives and elastomers are also produced. Moreover, acids are applied to the poles of paper, unprimed foil, metalized film, steel, iron, and glass.

Other segments include Type (propylene oxidation method and glycerol dehydration method)

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The acrolein market in the region has shown the same growth trend as that of packaging, automotive, construction, technical equipment, paper, and textiles. Moreover, countries such as China and India have been witnessing an increase in the pharmaceutical industry. Due to the increasing disposable income in this region, the growth of the APAC market is also being driven by a strong demand for cosmetic products.

Other regions include North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

Acrolein Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist acrolein market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the acrolein market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the acrolein market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of acrolein market companies

Acrolein Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.71% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 229.77 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47%

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

SOURCE Technavio