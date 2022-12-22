Acrolinx Launches WordBirds Podcast with Guests from Microsoft, Riot Games, and More

Acrolinx's WordBirds podcast tackles all things content creation for enterprises, including content governance, social media, content strategy, technical documentation, product content, user experience, and learning content

CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acrolinx ( www.acrolinx.com ), the AI-powered Content Impact Platform designed to maximize the impact of enterprise content, is launching WordBirds, a new podcast for content creators. Upcoming episodes feature content experts from some of the biggest names in business, including Microsoft, Wayfair, Accenture, and Riot Games.

Businesses are learning that spellcheck doesn't cut it anymore. If enterprise operations want their content to succeed in generating leads, fueling revenue, and building customer loyalty, their content can't just be grammatically correct – it needs to connect with their audience. That connection is at the core of successful, impactful content that accomplishes business goals like higher brand loyalty, repeat customers, and better ROI.

Hosted by Acrolinx CMO and Chief Pipeline Officer Christopher Willis, WordBirds looks at what makes content really shine. Every week, Willis will chat with a different content expert, with guests including:

Megan Nixon , Senior Content Strategy Manager at Wayfair

, Senior Content Strategy Manager at Wayfair Josh Duffney, Sr. Cloud Advocate at Microsoft

Cloud Advocate at Microsoft Cheryl Platz , Design Director at Riot Games

, Design Director at Riot Games Anne Godbold , Non-Financial Risk Specialist at Accenture

There are several episodes available now on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Podchaser, and more.

"Businesses are starting to see the connection between impactful, maximized content and the return on investment it provides," says Willis. "This podcast lets us do what we love doing – talk about great content and how to make it. And it enables us to gain insights from leaders of some of the world's top enterprises."

About Acrolinx

Acrolinx is an AI-powered software that improves the quality and effectiveness of enterprise content. Acrolinx customers increase their content's value by streamlining its creation, governing it against established writing guidelines, and improving its impact over time. Acrolinx helps Fortune 2000 companies, like IBM, Google, and Microsoft, eliminate editorial bottlenecks, quality issues, budget overruns, and compliance risks from their content supply chain.

Media Contact:

Cynthia Spiers

+1 978-835-7295

[email protected]

SOURCE Acrolinx