Acrolinx Marketing Team Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2021 International Business Awards®

BERLIN and WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acrolinx, the AI-powered content improvement SaaS company that recently recorded record growth and customer retention, today announced it has received a Silver Stevie Award for Marketing Department of the Year. Uniquely, the Marketing Team was able to take advantage of the Acrolinx Platform to create its engaging marketing campaigns and content.

With more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes, across 63 countries and almost all industries, the International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards. Acrolinx's Marketing Team was chosen for its success in growing business and generating pipeline, releasing and building demand for new product capabilities, and establishing leadership in the inclusive language space. One judge commented that the team demonstrated "an impressive use of budget carefully leveraged to produce maximum results. The foundation of the marketing content is solid and consistent, which even further supports the product."

Like other global organizations, the Acrolinx Marketing team works to build marketing and sales content that's clear, consistent, inclusive, engaging, and on-brand. The Acrolinx Platform makes this possible by using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) to check and score all of the team's content, and recommend ways to improve its fitness. This results in healthy content that's primed to do its job — generating leads, enabling sales teams and partners, and building a growing pipeline of opportunity for Acrolinx. The use of Acrolinx's own product results in a sustainable and scalable pipeline — both demonstrating the advantages of content improvement technology and embodying the necessity for global enterprises to govern their content with AI and NLP to achieve strong business results.

"This award is a testament to the dedication, creativity, and excellence of the Marketing Team," said Christopher Willis, Chief Marketing Officer of Acrolinx. "We look forward to continuing our successful campaigns and programs, with the ultimate goal of helping other global organizations fuel their billions of digital touchpoints with content that's fit and ready to perform."

About Acrolinx

Acrolinx is an AI-powered software platform that improves the quality and effectiveness of enterprise content. Acrolinx helps some of the world's most valuable brands meet complex content challenges at immense scale — across writers, languages, and cultures. Acrolinx delivers a unified and inclusive content experience across all digital touchpoints, all while avoiding editorial bottlenecks, quality issues, budget overruns, and compliance risk. Learn more at acrolinx.com .

