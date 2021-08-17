Acrolinx Welcomes Christopher Rummel and Daniel Nutburn as It Continues to Accelerate Its Business

BERLIN and WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acrolinx, a global leader in AI and NLP-driven enterprise content improvement and intelligence, is proud to welcome Christopher Rummel as Vice President of Sales for EMEA and Asia-Pacific, and Daniel Nutburn as Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances. They will help Acrolinx meet the growing cross-sector demand for AI-powered content governance and expand its penetration into global markets.

Christopher joins Acrolinx with over two decades of sales leadership experience in the technology and software markets, having previously worked at PTC, EMC, Ellucian, and most recently, Cloudera. Christopher has a record of building, developing, and managing high-performance sales teams in complex and competitive environments, as well as cultivating lasting customer and partner relationships. With his extensive understanding of the EMEA and Asia-Pacific markets and growth-focused perspective, Christopher will build on Acrolinx's record growth in 2020. His role will focus on continuing to accelerate EMEA revenue, while expanding Acrolinx's market presence in new geographies and contributing to direct and partner go-to-market strategies. Christopher started on July 1 and is based in Frankfurt, Germany.

Daniel Nutburn joins from Cloudera, where he was responsible for building the company's system integrator business in EMEA. He previously held a global sales leadership position at SUSE, managed ISV partnerships for Red Hat, and built a European partner business for Perfecto. Daniel's responsibilities will encompass alliance leadership, accelerating revenue through redefining Acrolinx's partner strategy and executing aggressive partner growth objectives. Daniel brings a wealth of experience in managing go-to-market strategies for global system integrators and a focus on partner-generated revenue that compliments Acrolinx's aggressive growth objectives. Daniel started on August 1 and is based in the United Kingdom.

"Experienced and thoughtful leadership is essential for us to continue to grow our business, so I'm delighted to welcome Christopher and Daniel to Acrolinx," said Shane Cumming, Chief Revenue Officer at Acrolinx. "Their combined expertise will bolster an already strong team and I look forward to working with them to help companies supercharge their billions of digital touchpoints with clear, consistent, and inclusive content."

Acrolinx is an AI-powered software platform that improves the quality and effectiveness of enterprise content. Acrolinx helps some of the world's most valuable brands meet complex content challenges at immense scale — across writers, languages, and cultures. Acrolinx delivers a unified and inclusive content experience across all digital touchpoints, all while avoiding editorial bottlenecks, quality issues, budget overruns, and compliance risk. Learn more at acrolinx.com .

