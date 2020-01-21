Acromag Combines A/D, D/A, Digital I/O & Counter/Timer Channels on their Newest AcroPack® Rugged Mini PCIe I/O Module

AP730 modules feature a high-density mix of 28 I/O channels and 32-bit counter/timers in a 30 x 70mm card. Eight differential analog inputs (0-10V, ±10V ranges) feed a 16-bit A/D converter capable of sampling at nearly 800KHz. Four analog output channels have individual 16-bit D/A converters with a 7.5µS settling time. Programmable I/O ranges, sequencing, interrupts, memory allocation, and other controls are supported, as well as external triggering. The bi-directional digital I/O is configured as two 8-channel groups with TTL-compatible thresholds and programmable change-of-state or level interrupts. Counter/timers perform quadrature, frequency, and period measurement functions plus pulse width modulation and waveform generation operations. DMA transfer support efficiently moves data between module memory and the PCIe bus, unburdening the system CPU and increasing performance.

"Increasing demand for more efficient size, weight, and power (SWaP) computing is driving the need for high-density, multi-function I/O modules like the AP730. The compact, rugged AcroPack mezzanine is ideal for interfacing a mix of signals in the tightest footprint on PCIe servers, VPX chassis or small form factor computers."

-Robert Greenfield, Acromag Business Development Manager

AcroPack modules improve the mini PCIe architecture with a down-facing 100-pin connector that securely routes the I/O through a carrier card; eliminating loose internal cabling. Carrier cards for rack-mount, field-deployable industrial chassis, desktop, and small-mezzanine computing platforms let you combine up to four I/O function modules on one computer board. Over 25 models are available.

For more information, call Inside Sales (248)295-0310 or visit www.acromag.com.

SOURCE Acromag

