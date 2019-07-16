Acromag Releases New Isolated Quad RS232 Serial Communication Modules in Ruggedized Mini PCIe Form Factor

A number of advanced features simplify configuration and improve performance. Software-configuration helps you quickly set baud rates, character-sizes, stop bits, and parity. For more efficient data processing, each serial port is equipped with large 256-byte FIFO buffers on the transmit and receive lines to minimize CPU interaction. Programmable triggers, extensive handshake support, interrupt controls, and a 16550-compatible UART provide additional flexibility.

"Development of this isolated quad RS232 module is an example of how we continue to add new I/O capabilities in response to customer requirements," noted Robert Greenfield, Acromag's Business Development Manager. "The AcroPacks are ideal for high-density computing systems requiring a mix of I/O signal interfaces, and we are dedicated to help solve those ever-evolving application challenges."

AcroPack mezzanine modules improve on the mini PCI Express architecture by adding a down-facing 100-pin connector that securely routes the I/O through a carrier card without any loose internal cabling. Carrier cards for rack-mount, field-deployable, industrial chassis, desktop, and small mezzanine computing platforms let you combine up to four I/O function modules on a single computer board. More than 25 models are available for data acquisition, signal processing, test & measurement, command/control, and network communication applications. Software tools support embedded applications running on Linux®, Windows®, or VxWorks® operating systems.

For more information about Acromag products, call Inside Sales at (248) 295-0310 or Marketing at (248) 295-0866. The website is www.acromag.com.

