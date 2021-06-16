Acromag Releases XMC FPGA Modules with Write-Protected Configuration Memory for Enhanced Security

The XMC-7KWP models offer a choice of Kintex-7 FPGAs for 325k or 410k logic cells. Dual SFP+ ports offer support for 10-gigabit Ethernet with fiber or copper transceivers. A 36-pin VHDCR connector provides JTAG, USB, global differential clock pairs, and LVDS signals to the FPGA. The rear I/O XMC port offers a 4-lane high-speed serial interface and supports SelectIO channels for single-ended or differential I/O. A PMC-style port supports additional SelectIO channels.

"These FPGA mezzanine modules are ideal for high-speed processing of custom algorithms and provide added security..."

The XMC-7AWP models feature a user-configurable Artix-7 FPGA with 200k logic cells. The rear I/O provides an 8-lane high-speed serial interface on the P16 XMC port with support for 34 single-ended SelectIO or 17 LVDS channels. The P4 port adds another 60 SelectIO or 30 LVDS and global clock lines.

"These FPGA mezzanine modules are ideal for high-speed processing of custom algorithms and provide the added security of write-protected configuration flash." -Robert Greenfield, Acromag Business Development Manager.

Designed for defense and aerospace systems, these COTS modules are ideal for algorithmic acceleration, protocol conversion, simulation, HIL test, motor control, image analysis, and sensor fusion applications. The versatile XMC mezzanine cards plug into host single board computers or non-intelligent carrier cards for use in PCIe servers, VPX or CompactPCI Serial chassis, and small form factor embedded computers. The air-cooled cards operate reliably across a wide ambient temperature range. Conduction-cooled systems can also be accommodated.

Founded in 1957, Acromag, Inc. designs and manufactures hi-tech electronics. Acromag offers a complete line of embedded computing and I/O solutions, including general purpose I/O boards, single-board computers, FPGA modules, embedded computers, COM Express products, mezzanine modules, wiring accessories, and software. Industries served include military, aerospace, manufacturing, transportation, utilities, and scientific research laboratories.

