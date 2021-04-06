Acromag's New Ethernet Remote I/O Modules Support I/O Expansion of up to 64 channels with a Mix of Signal Types on a Single IP Address

WIXOM, Mich., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acromag's new BusWorks® NT series remote I/O modules provide an Ethernet interface for analog, discrete and temperature signals. NTE Ethernet I/O models have dual RJ45 ports and a webserver with Modbus TCP/IP communication to monitor or control the internal I/O channels. An integrated DIN rail bus allows connection of up to three NTX expansion I/O modules. Each I/O module adds up to 16 input or output signals allowing a mix of voltage, current, temperature, TTL, and relay control signals networked on one IP address. The space-saving design requires only 25mm of DIN rail per module. Ethernet I/O modules distribute 9-32V DC power along the DIN rail bus to expansion modules. Hazardous location approvals, high noise immunity, and -40 to 70°C operation make this I/O ideal for use in harsh environments.

BusWorks® NT2000 Ethernet I/O Modules

"This Ethernet I/O Solution offers great flexibility to start small at a remote location with one inch-wide I/O module then inexpensively add more and/or different I/O channels later on the same network port." -Robert Greenfield, Acromag Business Development Manager.

The NT2000 Series offers a broad variety of I/O signal processing options. Nine configurations are available as either NTE Ethernet I/O or NTX expansion I/O models. Analog I/O models feature eight differential or sixteen single-ended inputs for monitoring current or voltage signals. Discrete I/O models provide 16 tandem input/output channels with either active high/low input and sinking/sourcing output. Six-channel mechanical relay output models are also available. For temperature monitoring, thermocouple input models support many sensor types and also millivolt ranges. More models will release over the coming months for additional I/O functions.

Currently, NTE I/O modules support Modbus TCP/IP communication, but will soon include Ethernet/IP and Profinet protocols. Each module will support all three protocols, which is selectable using any web browser to configure the network settings and I/O operation. Modules typically function as network slaves, but also offer Acromag's i2o® peer-to-peer communication technology to transfer data directly. Multicast capability is included.

