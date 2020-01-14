Acromag's New Strain Gauge Load Cell Transmitters Simplify Bridge Sensor Measurements with Easy Software Configuration and Advanced Functions

WIXOM, Mich., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acromag's new TT351 load cell and strain gauge signal conditioners use software to quickly select from a variety of sensor measurement options. A USB port simplifies setup on Windows PCs or Android mobile devices with Acromag's AgilityTM app. Software menus help users set the sensor type, bridge configuration, excitation source, filtering level, and input/output ranges. Advanced capabilities let users fine-tune scaling of I/O signals, adjust excitation levels, and calibrate the bridge. Universal output supports six ranges including 4-20mA, 0-10V and ±10V. Flexible power accepts a 9-32V DC supply at the terminals and a rail power bus option can supply multiple units from one connection or establish redundant power. The narrow 17.5mm housing mounts easily on a DIN rail. Hazardous location approvals, high noise immunity, and a -40 to 70°C operating range make these transmitters ideal for use in harsh environments.

Acromag TT351 Strain Gauge Load Cell Transmitters

"These software-configured bridge sensor transmitters offer capabilities not possible with DIP switches or pot adjustments for a broad range of load cell, strain gauge, weight and force measurements."

-Robert Greenfield, Acromag Business Development Manager

The TT351 input circuit allows true 6-wire bridge measurement and includes an adjustable bridge excitation supply with remote sense feature. Sense wires ensure the programmed excitation voltage is applied at the sensor and enable lead-wire compensation. The differential input performs true ratiometric conversions for stable measurements that remain accurate over time/temperature.

Advanced signal processing capabilities, variable range input, and convenient USB programming make this a versatile strain/load measurement device. One model can process strain gauge, load cell, and milliVolt input signals from 1-10mV/V. Initial bridge offsets or forces can be automatically removed with null compensation, tare, and zero-balance bridge functions. The internal half-bridge can perform half- and quarter-bridge completion with precision resistor pairs or bias a floating milliVolt input signal. A custom input signal linerarizer function supports up to 25 user-defined signal breakpoints. Users can set a variable digital input filter level or average a number of samples, suppressing noise effects. Shunt calibration tools with a simulation calculator enable rescaling of the transmitter's indicated strain by modifying software gain and/or instrument gauge factor.

