Acromegaly Pipeline Analysis 2018: 10 Drugs Currently in Different Phases of Development

DUBLIN, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Acromegaly Pipeline Analysis 2018 - Focusing on Clinical Trials and Results, Drug Profiling, Patents, Collaborations, and Other Recent Developments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Acromegaly Pipeline Analysis report covers more than 10 drugs currently in different phases of development
Acromegaly is a rare hormonal disorder where there is an excess amount of growth hormone (GH) in the human body leading to the formation of enlarged bone structure and children can grow to abnormal heights. Physical changes in a patient suffering from acromegaly are gradual and if not treated at the right time may be life-threatening as well. The disease usually affects the face, arms and legs.
The report provides acromegaly treatment drugs by company, phases of development including products in early discovery stage and NDA filing, molecule type, route of administration and region. The report will help to evaluate the collaboration, in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities, formulating business development strategies and tracking the activities of the key market players.
Epidemiology, major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.
Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Aquestive Therapeutics, Peptron, and Ipsen among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Research Methodology
1.2. Research Scope
2. Disease Overview
2.1.1. Introduction
2.1.2. Classification
2.1.3. Symptoms
2.1.4. Causes
2.1.5. Diagnoses
2.1.6. Treatment
2.1.7. Epidemiology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Drivers
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities
5. Pipeline Analysis/Outlook
5.1. Analysis by Company
5.2. Analysis by Phase
5.2.1. Phase of Development
5.2.1.1. Introduction
5.2.1.1.1. Drug Profiling
- Drug Name
- Generic Name
- Synonyms
- Company
- Collaborator
- Route of administration
- Target
- Mechanism of Action
- Technology
- Molecule type
- CAS Number
- Weight
- Chemical Formula
- IUPAC name
- ATC code
5.2.1.1.2. Strategic Developments
5.2.1.1.3. Clinical trials
5.2.1.1.4. Clinical trial results
5.2.1.1.5. Patents
5.2.1.1.6. Technology
5.2.2. Comparative Analysis for Trials by Phase (Pie, Bar graph)
5.3. By Molecule type
5.4. Analysis by Region
6. Company profiling
- Ipsen
- Novartis AG
- Chiasma, Inc.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc
- Aspireo Pharmaceuticals Limited
- ITALFARMACO S.p.A.
- CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS
- Camurus AB
- Amryt Pharma plc
- Antisense Therapeutics Limited
- Midatech Pharma PLC
- TTY Biopharm
- Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
- Bachem
- Peptron
- Aegis Therapeutics, LLC
- Aquestive Therapeutics
- Dauntless Pharmaceuticals
- DexTech Medical AB
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- leon-nanodrugs GmbH
- Silence Therapeutics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7ss4zc/acromegaly?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acromegaly-pipeline-analysis-2018-10-drugs-currently-in-different-phases-of-development-300658056.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article