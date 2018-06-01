Acromegaly Pipeline Analysis 2018: 10 Drugs Currently in Different Phases of Development

Acromegaly Pipeline Analysis report covers more than 10 drugs currently in different phases of development



Acromegaly is a rare hormonal disorder where there is an excess amount of growth hormone (GH) in the human body leading to the formation of enlarged bone structure and children can grow to abnormal heights. Physical changes in a patient suffering from acromegaly are gradual and if not treated at the right time may be life-threatening as well. The disease usually affects the face, arms and legs.



The report provides acromegaly treatment drugs by company, phases of development including products in early discovery stage and NDA filing, molecule type, route of administration and region. The report will help to evaluate the collaboration, in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities, formulating business development strategies and tracking the activities of the key market players.



Epidemiology, major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Aquestive Therapeutics, Peptron, and Ipsen among others.



6. Company profiling



