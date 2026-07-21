Acron Aviation and Deutsche Aircraft Sign Long-Term Partnership for Advanced Flight Recorder and Standby Solutions for the D328eco® Programme

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acron Aviation and Deutsche Aircraft have announced a long-term partnership and the signing of a supply agreement for Flight Recorder and Standby solutions for the next-generation D328eco, a regional turboprop that is designed, certified and industrialised in Europe.

From left to right: Ron Nye, President of Acron Aviation and Patricia Ferrari, Vice President Supply Chain at Deutsche Aircraft.

Designed to meet evolving operational and regulatory requirements, Acron Aviation's 25-hour Recorder and Standby solutions combine proven reliability with advanced technology to enhance aircraft safety, operational efficiency and lifecycle performance. This directly supports Deutsche Aircraft's vision to deliver a regional aircraft that meets the highest performance and certification standards, while enabling sustainable flight operations.

The agreement secures the supply of flight recording and standby instrumentation systems for the D328eco programme, further solidifying Deutsche Aircraft's industrial and supplier ecosystem as the aircraft progresses towards entry into service.

"This agreement represents more than a supplier relationship; it is the beginning of a long-term partnership built on shared values, innovation and a commitment to advancing regional aviation," said Ron Nye, President of Acron Aviation. "We are proud to support Deutsche Aircraft and the D328eco programme with our trusted Recorder and Standby solutions. As one of Europe's most forward-looking aircraft manufacturers, Deutsche Aircraft is helping redefine sustainable regional flight, and we are delighted to contribute technologies that support the programme's operational integrity and long-term success."

This partnership reflects a mutual commitment to strengthening aerospace supply chains through long-term collaboration and innovation. By pairing Deutsche Aircraft's next-generation regional aircraft with Acron Aviation's expertise in safety-critical avionics, both companies are shaping the future of regional aviation.

"Building strong, long-term relationships with suppliers is fundamental to the success of the D328eco® programme," said Patricia Ferrari, Vice President Supply Chain at Deutsche Aircraft. "Acron Aviation's extensive expertise in safety-critical avionics systems and their proven track record makes them an important partner as we continue to mature our industrial ecosystem. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to quality, innovation and delivering a next-generation regional aircraft that meets the evolving expectations of operators and regulators worldwide."

The D328eco is a next-generation 40-seat regional turboprop developed and industrialised in Germany to meet the growing demand for efficient and sustainable regional connectivity. Building on the proven heritage of the Dornier 328, the aircraft integrates advanced technologies to reduce emissions, improve fuel efficiency and enhance economic performance. Supported by a growing network of strategic industry partners, the programme continues to move forward to deliver a modern regional aircraft tailored to the needs of airlines, passengers and communities.

NOTE TO EDITORS

About Acron Aviation

Acron Aviation, an Acron Technologies company, is strategically aligned to deliver world-leading commercial aviation solutions designed to serve aircraft operators and airframe manufacturers across the globe. Our expertise extends to multiple facets of commercial aviation from OEM certified avionics to state-of-the-art simulation devices, best-in-class pilot training and market-leading flight data analytics. With a global footprint, we are uniquely positioned to deliver comprehensive, cutting-edge solutions that enhance our customers' operations and further our mission of innovating to create safer skies.

For more information visit acronaviation.com.

About Deutsche Aircraft

Deutsche Aircraft is a German manufacturer of regional aircraft, building on the Dornier legacy to develop modern, efficient and sustainable aviation solutions. The company is advancing the D328eco, a next‑generation 40‑seat turboprop designed to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance operating economics for regional airlines.

As the type certificate holder for the existing Dornier 328 turboprop and jet fleet, Deutsche Aircraft aligns long‑standing technical expertise with continuous innovation. The industrialisation of the D328eco is centred at the company's new carbon‑neutral, fully digital, final assembly line at Leipzig/Halle Airport, a facility designed to produce up to 48 aircraft per year and create 250 to 350 highly skilled jobs.

Full production readiness is planned for early 2027. The D328eco will progress through its flight test campaign, beginning with the first flight in 2026, with entry into service planned for Q4 2027.

SOURCE Acron Aviation