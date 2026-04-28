Acron Technologies Acquires Sightline Intelligence, Expanding Its Advanced Defense Capabilities

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acron Technologies, a portfolio company of TJC, L.P., today announced the acquisition of Sightline Intelligence, a portfolio company of Artemis Capital Partners. Sightline is a specialist provider of edge-based AI processing capabilities and target recognition technology for autonomous aircraft, defense, and other mission-critical applications. The acquisition closed on Friday, April 24.

The acquisition strengthens Acron Technologies' rapidly growing defense technologies portfolio by adding advanced, real-time AI video processing and target recognition and eliminates the reliance on cloud connectivity. Together with Acron Technologies' existing capabilities in electro-optical/infrared hardware, video processing and compression, the addition of Sightline Intelligence creates an industry-leading, comprehensive suite of advanced video technologies for mission-critical operations.

Sightline Intelligence's ultra-low Size, Weight and Power (SWaP) embedded systems deliver millisecond Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) insights for autonomous aircraft, tactical teams, and mission platforms worldwide. Sightline Intelligence's technology processes and analyses video directly at the edge, eliminating latency risks and reducing dependence on bandwidth-limited environments. This capability is increasingly critical for modern defense and security operations that require real-time situational awareness in contested or disconnected environments.

The acquisition underscores Acron Technologies' strategy to expand its defense technology capabilities through targeted investments in advanced sensing, intelligence and integrated mission systems. By bringing together complementary technologies across its portfolio, Acron Technologies provides innovative, mission-critical avionics, connectivity, and proprietary hardware and software-enabled services that save lives, ensure safer skies, and enhance operational efficiency in the aerospace and defense end-markets.

Philpott Ball & Werner, LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as lead financial advisors to Acron Technologies on the transaction. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Acron Technologies.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Acron Technologies

Acron Technologies' integrated capabilities are built around two core markets: Aerospace and Defense. Together, they unify the strengths of the group to deliver advanced technologies that enhance performance, safety, and mission readiness. From elevating commercial and special-mission aviation, to equipping defense operators with high-reliability systems, to providing life-saving tools for search-and-rescue missions, our portfolio is designed to meet the world's most demanding operational challenges with precision and reliability.

About Sightline Intelligence

Sightline Intelligence is a leading provider of real-time video processing and AI-powered edge solutions for mission-critical defense, ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), and security applications. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Portland, Oregon with global operations, the company delivers ultra-low-latency onboard video processing, advanced detection, classification, and target recognition capabilities tailored to Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP)-constrained platforms such as unmanned systems, gimbals, and sensor payloads. Sightline's hardware and software technologies transform raw sensor data into actionable intelligence at the tactical edge, supporting defense OEMs, integrators, and operational teams in more than 30 countries worldwide. The company's solutions are designed to accelerate decision-making where seconds matter—enabling smarter, faster outcomes across defense, public safety, border and perimeter security, and maritime surveillance missions.

SOURCE Acron Technologies