Acron Technologies Acquires Alereon, Inc., Expanding Its Advanced Defense Capabilities

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acron Technologies, a portfolio company of TJC, L.P., today announced the acquisition of Alereon, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company focused on ultra-wideband (UWB) solutions for the defense electronics market. Alereon is the official provider of the U.S. government's Intra-Soldier Wireless (ISW) solutions.

Alereon, Inc. logo

The acquisition strengthens Acron Technologies' rapidly growing defense technologies portfolio by adding personal area networking for real-time, low-power, high-bandwidth communications. As the government pushes forward to remove additional cables, offer lower power, and provide instant connectivity for warfighters on the ground, ISW solutions are being rolled out across many platforms.

Alereon's NIST and NSA-certified modules allow for quick integration into mission-critical applications, while the commercial solutions are gaining international acceptance as a standard for short-range, reliable video. Alereon's modules feature superior anti-jamming technology, preventing it from being compromised in virtually any environment.

UWB signals can provide invisibility while still allowing squad connectivity without the need for cables — all by transmitting below the noise floor. Soldiers can maintain a bubble of anonymity while still leveraging high-data rate, low-power connections. By operating across 8GHz of bandwidth, Alereon radios can support more than 30 simultaneous networks each with dozens of devices.

Acron Technologies brings together complementary technologies across its portfolio. The company is committed to investing in industry leaders that deliver innovative, mission-critical technologies. This acquisition underscores Acron Technologies' strategy to expand its defense technology capabilities through targeted investments in companies offering innovative resilient communications, assured positioning, navigation, and timing (APNT), advanced sensing and intelligence, and integrated mission systems.

Alereon will retain its existing management, engineering, and sales organization, along with product suite and brand identity. For more information about the company, visit https://www.alereon.com.

About Acron Technologies

Acron Technologies' integrated capabilities are built around two core markets: Aerospace and Defense. Together, they unify the strengths of the group to deliver advanced technologies that enhance performance, safety, and mission readiness. From elevating commercial and special-mission aviation, to equipping defense operators with high-reliability systems, to providing life-saving tools for search-and-rescue missions, our portfolio is designed to meet the world's most demanding operational challenges with precision and reliability.

About Alereon

Alereon is the worldwide leader in high data-rate ultrawideband (UWB) wireless solutions. Offering low latency, real-time video in a secure and reliable system, Alereon is the official provider of the government's Intra-Soldier Wireless (ISW) solution. By providing NIST and NSA certified products, Alereon's modules have been integrated in numerous combat operations and soldier products across all branches. Alereon's ability to provide guaranteed bandwidth even in dense environments, while operating at extremely low transmit power makes the solution ideal for a wide variety of mission critical applications. Alereon's customers include heavyweights of military, consumer electronics, and medical spaces. A fabless semiconductor provider, Alereon has shipped product around the world in a wide variety of markets and continues to be the solution of choice for personal area networks, allowing for the elimination of cumbersome and costly wires. For more information, visit https://www.alereon.com

Media Contacts :

For Acron Technologies: Megan Zamora

NAL Technologies Alereon, Inc. [email protected] [email protected] +1 (480) 424-4527 ext. 133



SOURCE Acron Technologies