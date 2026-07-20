Acron Technologies Unveils New Corporate Brand at Farnborough International Airshow 2026

Chalet branding, website, and LinkedIn presence launch together as new corporate identity debuts across the company's aerospace solutions and defense technology portfolio

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acron Technologies today unveiled its new corporate brand at the Farnborough International Airshow, marking the company's first public presentation under its new identity. The launch coincides with the debut of Acron Technologies branding on the company's chalet at the show, as well as the launch of the company's website and LinkedIn presence (www.acrontechnologies.com and linkedin.com/company/acron-technologies).

"Farnborough is where our industry comes together, and it's the right stage to officially introduce Acron Technologies to the market," said Alan Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of Acron Technologies. "Over the past eighteen months, we have brought together companies whose technologies were built to work alongside each other — in the cockpit, on the battlefield, and in the moments when a space mission or rescue operation depend on getting it right. That strategic fit is what Acron Technologies represents, and it is what will keep making each of these companies stronger as the portfolio grows."

The Acron Technologies brand unites a portfolio of established companies serving the aerospace, defense, and rescue technology markets. Each portfolio company continues to operate under its own name, with its own products, customers, and brand identity unaffected by the launch. The following companies are part of the Acron Technologies portfolio: Acron Aviation, ACR Electronics, APS Aerospace, NAL Technologies, Trakka Systems, Ocean Signal, Digital Barriers, Alereon, Sightline Intelligence, Flight Data Systems, Artex, FreeFlight Systems, and Skytrac.

While each portfolio company will continue to operate independently, the combination of their technologies creates integrated capabilities unique to the Acron Technologies portfolio. Certified avionics and collision-avoidance systems help keep aircraft safely separated in increasingly crowded skies. Secure positioning and communications technology keeps warfighters connected and oriented even when GPS is unavailable. And distress beacons, thermal switches and rescue technology, trusted by the U.S. Coast Guard and flown on NASA's Artemis program, help bring people home in the worst conditions. Together, these capabilities span the full arc of a flight, a mission, or a rescue — from keeping people safely in the air to bringing them home when something goes wrong.

"Each of these companies has built its reputation over years, and in some cases decades, of work in their respective fields," Crawford said. "Our new website and LinkedIn presence give customers, partners, and the industry a single place to see the full breadth of what the Acron Technologies portfolio offers, while every portfolio company keeps its own name and identity in the market."

About Acron Technologies

Acron Technologies is a mission-critical aerospace and defense technology platform built to create safer skies and protect lives across air, land, sea, and space. Organized around Aerospace Solutions and Defense + Rescue Technologies, the Acron portfolio brings together specialized businesses in avionics, connectivity, surveillance, navigation, rescue, and flight data services, including Acron Aviation, ACR Electronics, APS Aerospace, NAL Technologies, Trakka Systems, Ocean Signal, Digital Barriers, Alereon, Sightline Intelligence, Flight Data Systems, Artex, FreeFlight Systems, and Skytrac. Across defense, and rescue operations worldwide, Acron businesses hold trusted, often sole-source positions that help operators fly safer, move faster, stay connected, and respond when lives are on the line. For more information, visit www.acrontechnologies.com.

SOURCE Acron Technologies