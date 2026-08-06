Acron Technologies Announces Appointment of Jack LeMay as Chief Financial Officer

Aerospace solutions and defense technology platform bolsters leadership team

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acron Technologies, a platform of mission-critical aerospace and defense technologies, today announced the appointment of Jack LeMay as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. In this role, LeMay will lead the company's finance organization, reporting and partnering with Chief Executive Officer Alan Crawford to drive long-term value creation and profitable growth.

"LeMay brings deep experience across both private equity-backed and public companies, with a strong track record of building scalable finance organizations, strengthening financial planning and visibility, supporting strategic growth initiatives, and leading businesses through period of transformation," said Alan Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of Acron Technologies. "We are excited to welcome him to Acron Technologies and look forward to his contributions as we continue to grow our portfolio."

Most recently, LeMay served as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Empire Auto Parts, an aftermarket automotive collision parts distributor. There he drove profitable growth through commercial expansion, operational excellence, pricing initiatives, and disciplined capital allocation.

Previously, LeMay served as Chief Financial Officer at INRCORE, an aviation and aerospace component manufacturing company. There he led the business through a successful recapitalization, supported multiple acquisitions, and oversaw key finance functions, including accounting, FP&A, treasury, tax and audit.

LeMay holds a Master of Business Administration from Babson College and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from SUNY Oswego.

About Acron Technologies

Acron Technologies is a mission-critical aerospace and defense technology platform built to create safer skies and protect lives across air, land, sea, and space. Organized around Aerospace Solutions and Defense + Rescue Technologies, the Acron portfolio brings together specialized businesses in avionics, connectivity, surveillance, navigation, rescue, and flight data services, including Acron Aviation, ACR Electronics, APS Aerospace, NAL Technologies, TRX Systems, Trakka Systems, Ocean Signal, Digital Barriers, Alereon, Sightline Intelligence, Flight Data Systems, Artex, FreeFlight Systems, and Skytrac. Across defense and rescue operations worldwide, Acron businesses hold trusted, often sole-source positions that help operators fly safer, move faster, stay connected, and respond when lives are on the line. For more information, visit www.acrontechnologies.com.

SOURCE Acron Technologies