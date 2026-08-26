Acron Technologies to Divest Commercial Training Solutions to FlightSafety International

Divestiture sharpens Acron Technologies' focus across its two segments — Aerospace Solutions and Defense & Rescue Technologies — and positions the training business for continued growth with FlightSafety

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acron Technologies (Acron), a portfolio company of TJC LP, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Commercial Training Solutions (CTS) business — including its Training Systems, Training Services, Aviation Academy and Driver Training platform — to FlightSafety International Inc. (FSI), a leading global provider of aviation training and simulation technology. The agreement allows Acron Technologies to concentrate capital and engineering on its two core segments — Aerospace Solutions and Defense & Rescue Technologies — while expanding FSI's simulator manufacturing capabilities and global training footprint in the commercial aviation market.

"This agreement sharpens Acron Technologies around what we do best across the platform: the avionics, connectivity and flight data services that keep aircraft safe and connected, and the advanced image processing and analytics, assured position, navigation and timing, resilient connectivity and rescue technologies operators depend on when lives are on the line," said Alan Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer, Acron Technologies. "It also places our training business with an owner whose sole focus is training — the strongest outcome we could ask for on behalf of its customers and employees."

Acron Technologies now operates across two segments. Aerospace Solutions builds the certified avionics, satellite connectivity and flight data services that keep aircraft safe, connected and compliant. Defense & Rescue Technologies builds the advanced image processing and analytics, assured position, navigation and timing, resilient connectivity and rescue technologies that work where GPS and satellites don't — and the beacons that bring people home. Software runs across both, turning hardware data into decisions.

CTS brings over eight decades of experience in commercial aviation training and simulation. With a long-standing heritage in commercial airline simulator manufacturing, CTS has delivered more than 850 training devices throughout its history, with over 300 full-flight simulators currently in operation worldwide today. Its training and manufacturing locations across the U.S., U.K., and Thailand support pilot and driver training systems and airline academy programs.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Harris Williams acted as financial advisors to Acron Technologies on the transaction, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor. Baker McKenzie served as legal advisor to FSI.

About FlightSafety International Inc.

FlightSafety International is a preeminent professional aviation training company and supplier of flight simulators, visual systems, and displays to educational, commercial, government, and military organizations. In 2026, the company celebrates its 75th anniversary, marking more than seven decades of advancing aviation safety through rigorous, real-world training programs delivered to pilots, technicians, and other professionals from 170+ countries. FSI currently operates one of the world's largest fleets of advanced full-flight simulators at learning centers and training locations on six continents. For more information, please visit flightsafety.com.

About Acron Technologies

Acron Technologies is a mission-critical aerospace and defense technology platform built to save lives and create safer skies. Organized around two segments — Aerospace Solutions and Defense & Rescue Technologies — the Acron platform brings together specialized businesses in avionics, resilient connectivity, advanced image processing and analytics, assured position, navigation and timing, rescue, and flight data services, including Acron Aviation, ACR Electronics, ARTEX, Ocean Signal, NAL Technologies, SKYTRAC, Flight Data Systems, FreeFlight Systems, APS Aerospace, TRX Systems, Trakka Systems, Digital Barriers, Sightline Intelligence, and Alereon. Assembled through more than 17 acquisitions since 2013, the group holds more than 200 patents and is relied on by customers in 35+ countries. Across aerospace, defense and rescue operations worldwide, Acron businesses hold trusted, often sole-source positions that help operators fly safer, move faster, stay connected, and respond when lives are on the line. For more information, visit www.acrontechnologies.com.

About TJC

TJC LP, formerly known as The Jordan Company, has worked for more than 40 years with CEOs, founders and entrepreneurs across a range of industries including Diversified Industrials, Industrial Technology, Logistics & Business Services, Digital & Power Infrastructure, Healthcare and Consumer. With $31.3 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2026, TJC is managed by a senior leadership team that has invested together for over 24 years on over 90 investments. TJC has offices in New York, Chicago, Miami and Stamford. For more information, please visit www.tjclp.com.

Media Contact

Patrick Fitzgerald

Head of Corporate Communications

Acron Aviation

727-310-3780

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Sameer Desai

Vice President of Investor Relations

Acron Technologies

727-310-1544

[email protected]

SOURCE Acron Technologies