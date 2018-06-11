Acronis Celebrates 15-year Anniversary, Offers Innovative Cyber Protection for All Data

The start of the official celebrations comes on the back of strong growth in its cloud business and continuous global expansion. In the last year alone, Acronis established a number of high profile partnerships with global technology vendors, including Google, and inspired exceptional research in Microsoft. Acronis also reported a 200 percent YoY growth of protected devices and 151 percent YoY growth of corporate clients. Acronis' easy, reliable, efficient, secure and private cyber protection solutions are used by 46 percent of Fortune 250 companies and the company's presence continues to grow.

Cyber protection

Acronis announced cyber protection, a new category of protection in the modern digital world that is needed to address the challenges of the rapidly growing data, sophistication of application and systems, and new security and privacy threats. Cyber protection covers safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security — the five vectors of protection covered by Acronis' innovative solutions.

Singularity City

Singularity City is a new, exciting project that will include a privately funded university and technology park. The planned university will focus on industry-driven research and software development in the area of artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and blockchain. The technology park will be designed to provide business incubation and research and development (R&D) facilities for established companies and start-ups. Acronis plans to invest 10M euros, making the Europe-based project self-sustainable over the next 10 years.

Rich history of cyber protection

Acronis was founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland five years later. During the past 15 years, the company has grown into a global leader in cyber protection. Today, Acronis' solutions are powered by over 100 patents and developed by more than 500 engineers in 26 offices across 18 different countries.

Innovation never stops. Acronis consistently releases new versions and updates to its cyber protection solutions. Acronis Backup for enterprise infrastructures, Acronis Data Cloud for service providers, and Acronis True Image for consumers receive consistent updates to provide ultimate cyber protection to its users.

"Acronis is founded on the principle of optimism that all evils are caused by insufficient knowledge. Knowledge is data, and by protecting data Acronis protects knowledge. Since the release of our first product in 2003, we've focused on making data protection easy, reliable, efficient, secure, private, and accessible to all. Today we are celebrating 15 years of Acronis, which have been filled with innovation and market-leading solutions, providing exceptional cyber protection to millions of users worldwide," said Acronis co-founder and CEO Serguei Beloussov.

Success in automotive industry

Acronis products are uniquely suited for automotive and manufacturing environments that require high reliability and performance. Acronis' backup, storage, and anti-ransomware technologies are used to protect production lines, R&D, engineering, and field test data. With more than 30 percent of new enterprise business originating from these areas, Acronis continues to invest in these industries, including motorsports, triggering more growth and brand recognition. Today, 51 out of the top-100 manufacturing and 41 out of the top-100 automotive brands use Acronis solutions to protect their data. There is also an increasing number of world-class motorsport teams, including Formula E team Renault e.dams and Formula 1 teams Williams Martini Racing and Sahara Force India, using Acronis' solutions. More information is available at the Acronis Motorsport Technology portal https://motorsport.tech/.

"Data is one of the most important things in our lives and in racing. And every year data is increasing and becoming more important. This is where Acronis cyber protection is a big help and will be a greater help in the years to come. Acronis has become part of our world in Formula E and Formula 1. Acronis is a strong company — something that's very important because we need to be certain that our data will be safe in the future. Congratulations on your 15-year anniversary and thank you for being a partner with us this year," said Alain Prost, four-time Formula 1 World Champion and co-founder of Formula E Renault e.dams team.

Acronis 15-year Anniversary portal

Please visit the Acronis' Anniversary portal https://15.acronis.com for further information on the company's milestones and technological achievements.

About Acronis

Acronis sets the standard for cyber protection and hybrid cloud storage through its innovative backup, anti-ransomware, disaster recovery, storage, and enterprise file sync and share solutions. Powered by the Acronis AnyData Engine and strengthened by its artificial intelligence-based ransomware defense and blockchain-based data certification, Acronis solutions deliver easy, reliable, efficient, secure, and private cyber protection for physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads and applications.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis is currently celebrating its 15-year anniversary as a global leader in cyber protection. Its innovative technology is driven by 100+ patents, developed by 500 engineers, and supported by more than 1,000 employees worldwide. Acronis' products are used in over 150 countries in more than 20 languages, bringing complete protection for more than 5 million consumers and 500,000 businesses.

Acronis solutions are available worldwide through a global network of service providers, distributors, and cloud resellers. To find out more, visit www.acronis.com

