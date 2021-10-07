Acronis #CyberFit Summit To Showcase US Public Sector Cybersecurity-Focused Sessions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis SCS, an independent US subsidiary of Acronis, announced they are hosting two sessions focused on strengthening cyber hygiene and certification for the US public sector at the upcoming #CyberFit Summit. The in-person Summit, to be held on October 25-27th at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel in Florida, will feature world-class leaders and lectures aimed at growing MSP productivity and profitability. To further educate MSPs on the unique needs of the US public sector, Acronis SCS will host a networking reception Monday evening, October 25th, at the Moxy.

Cybersecurity is a significant concern for the over 90,0001 public sector agencies totaling millions of endpoints. Everything from hospitals and schools to utilities and government services runs on increasingly complex and interconnected networks of devices. Any downtime or data loss—whether it be the result of a malicious cyberattack, hardware failure, or human error—could spell disaster. MSPs are uniquely suited to provide top security, reduced costs, and decreased stress to the US public sector. Still, they must offer the right certified cyber protection product that integrates cybersecurity and data protection in one nice, easy-to-manage solution.

"Acronis SCS has gone to great lengths to certify and vet our products, so MSPs don't have to," stated John Zanni, CEO of Acronis SCS. "We provide world-class US-based support that increases operational efficiency and allows MSPs to focus on what they do best, providing superior solutions to those who need them most."

Highlighting just how easy it is to scale public sector business with Acronis SCS, the Summit will feature leading experts from F1, UbiStor, and more who will share their experience navigating public sector security and sales.

Session 1: The Need for Public Sector and Private Regulated Industry Cyber Hygiene

Many MSPs find the fastest path to higher profitability by expanding into the state, local, educational, and other public sectors. Acronis SCS enables MSPs to meet these organizations' cyber hygiene requirements. From supporting remote work environments to certifying compliance and meeting more stringent controls, MSPs will now be able to support these organizations easily.

Panelists:

Devon Stephen, Director of Sales Engineering, Net3Technology

Chris Richardson, Deputy CIO, AZ Dept of Education

Stacey Wright, VP of Cyber Resiliency Services, Cybercrime Support Network



Session 2: Public Sector Speaks: Certifications and Compliance in the Cloud Age

State, local, and other public sectors with sensitive environments and data require stricter certification and compliance than other organizations. Join this session to learn how MSPs can meet these organizations' requirements, regulations, and controls while increasing profitability and market opportunities.

Panelists:

Chris Wallace, Sr Security Engineer, F1 Computer Solutions

Keith Lukes, Director of Channel Solutions, UbiStor

Brian Grayek, Information Security, Governance, Risk and Compliance Leader, Cosant Cyber Security

About Acronis SCS

Acronis SCS is a US-based, independently operated and governed cyber protection and edge data security company exclusively dedicated to meeting the unique requirements of the US public sector. In contrast, Acronis – Acronis SCS' international parent company – serves private companies, non-US public sectors, and individual consumers. Acronis SCS' innovative and comprehensive cyber protection, backup and disaster recovery, anti-ransomware, and enterprise file sync and share software solutions ensure operational assurance and data security across America's federal, state, and local government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit computing environments. All Acronis SCS workforce is 100 percent American citizens.

