Acronis #CyberFit Summit World Tour in Miami welcomes forward thinkers and visionaries of cyber protection

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced several of the keynote speakers and panelists participating in the annual Acronis #CyberFit Summit World Tour, which kicks off virtually and in-person at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Florida on October 25-27.

Acronis is pleased to welcome special guest speaker Alexis Ohanian to deliver a keynote address at the event, joining business, IT, and cybersecurity experts from across the IT channel. Ohanian, an internet entrepreneur and investor is best known as a co-founder of Reddit and venture firm Initialized Capital. At the Summit, he will share lessons from his business journey and offer advice to entrepreneurs that are growing their own business.

Chris Voss, renown hostage negotiator, and the CEO & Founder of The Black Swan Group Ltd., will be keynoting virtually. He has used his many years of experience in international crisis and high-stakes negotiations to develop a unique program, that applies globally proven techniques to the business world. Prior to 2008, Voss was the lead international kidnapping negotiator for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as the FBI's hostage negotiation representative for the National Security Council's Hostage Working Group. Prior to that post, Voss served as lead Crisis Negotiator for the New York City Division of the FBI. Voss was a member of the New York City Joint Terrorist Task Force for 14 years.

Chris has taught business negotiation at Harvard, in the MBA program, as an adjunct professor at University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business, and at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business. He is author of Never Split The Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It©.

Created to bring together Acronis service providers, and meet new partners and resellers, the Acronis #CyberFit Summit in Miami will welcome some 250 attendees in-person, and 2,000 participants virtually.

A wide array of captivating keynotes, panels, workshops, and networking opportunities awaits them, in the largest community of industry-related professionals and experts found in a single convention.

In addition to connecting with some of the country's most recognized IT channel, cybersecurity, and integration experts, participants with hear from and meet Acronis' new Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Pulvermueller, who began in his new role in July 2021.

Joining Acronis from GoDaddy, Pulvermueller is familiar with the Acronis #CyberFit Summit, previously participating in the Summit as a Diamond Sponsor.

"I am excited to engage with our incredible partner network, and continue Acronis' goals of providing them with game-changing cyber protection and cyber resilience technologies. Our vision is to help expand opportunities for the Acronis partner community, while continuing to support and accelerate the growth and success of the thousands of businesses in the IT channel who already rely on Acronis Cyber Protection solutions," noted Pulvermueller.

In addition to Ohanian and Pulvermueller, today's industry thought leaders and Acronis' top executives will be leading multiple sessions and keynotes at the Acronis #CyberFit Summit, including:



Jamison West – fractional CEO for SmileBack and Chairman of TimeZest – will break down the five major elements of the MSP Service Desk, and how to build them from the ground up, for efficiency, scale and profitability.

Bestselling author, IT business transformation and channel growth expert, Erick Simpson, will discuss two real world MSP case studies in transforming to a security-first organization. Learn the fundamentals of pricing, packaging and selling your security services profitably.

will discuss two real world MSP case studies in transforming to a security-first organization. Learn the fundamentals of pricing, packaging and selling your security services profitably. Christian Lau , Los Angeles Football Club CTO, and Scott Wiles , TeamLogicIT President, will discuss the intersection of sports and security. Learn how LAFC and TeamLogicIT are able to combine their region's love for the hometown team with Acronis #CyberFit Sports Partnerships to promote their services, build brand loyalty, and grow their business.

will discuss the intersection of sports and security. Learn how LAFC and TeamLogicIT are able to combine their region's love for the hometown team with Acronis #CyberFit Sports Partnerships to promote their services, build brand loyalty, and grow their business. CEO of Channelnomics, Larry Walsh , will speak about how to attract new customers to build your business, and how to retain existing customers.

will speak about how to attract new customers to build your business, and how to retain existing customers. Acronis Channel Chief, Alex Ruslyakov , and other Acronis leaders will show how you can optimize your partnership with Acronis, reduce your cyber risk, and use the Acronis #CyberFit Academy to train your teams.

and other Acronis leaders will show how you can optimize your partnership with Acronis, reduce your cyber risk, and use the Acronis #CyberFit Academy to train your teams. Acronis' Chief Channel Evangelist, Amy Luby , will show you how to boost profits, reduce risk, and improve your team's productivity.

Acronis has also scheduled a Women in Tech breakfast networking opportunity, hosted by Brooke Baldwin, a celebrated American journalist, former host of CNN Newsroom, and author of Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power.

A full list of speakers and panelists is available at: https://acronis.events/summit2021/miami-speakers/

Those who join the Acronis #CyberFit Summit virtually will have access to viewing the keynotes live, exclusive Q&As with executives, and peer-to-peer support sessions.

On October 27, attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in professional trainings led by Acronis' cyber protection experts. These training sessions will enable IT and channel professionals alike to gain in-depth expertise in Acronis solutions.

Summit sponsorship

The event's sponsors are an integral part of the success of the Acronis #CyberFit Summit World Tour 2021. This year's sponsors include Ingram Micro, GoDaddy, JAMF, Virtuozzo, and many more.

"Cloud providers grow when it is easy for them to build, manage and sell a more compelling alternative to hyperscale cloud – and that's exactly what we're doing at Virtuozzo, enabling and powering the alternative cloud. We're excited to be showcasing so many of our fantastic partners at the Acronis #CyberFit Summit – the alternative cloud providers bringing security, disaster recovery and a huge range of other services to businesses across the world, powered by Virtuozzo," said Alex Fine, Virtuozzo CEO.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please email [email protected].

For more information or to register for the Acronis #CyberFit Summit World Tour in any of our four cities, visit: https://acronis.events/summit2021/

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,700 employees in 34 locations in 19 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through over 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries and 25 languages.

