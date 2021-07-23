Acronis integrates with Jamf, expanding support for service providers handling macOS clients

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, today unveiled the latest integration of its award-winning service provider solution, Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, with Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management (AEM). Marking Acronis' first Apple integration, it enables managed service providers (MSPs) to easily mass deploy and manage Acronis' single-agent solution for comprehensive backup, recovery, cybersecurity, and endpoint protection management – ensuring their clients' macOS machines are safe and secure.

As adoption of Mac devices continues to increase, with more than half (55%) of all small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) reportedly being Mac-friendly, the IT service providers who support these SMBs need a streamlined, proven way to identify, monitor, and secure the data on those machines. With this new integration, MSPs can remotely deploy Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud's full range of backup, recovery, and cyber protection services – managing multiple Jamf Pro accounts for multiple instances through a single Acronis account.

"The Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integration is tailormade for MSPs that manage macOS devices on the Jamf platform, helping to establish our credibility and influence in the world of Apple," said Jan-Jaap "JJ" Jager, Board Advisor and Chief Revenue Officer at Acronis. "We know we are better together as partners, and we worked cooperatively with Jamf to create an integration that is a natural extension of the Jamf Pro platform and uses workflows that are intuitive to Jamf users. This integration creates significant value for macOS admins."

Leveraging Acronis' policy management features to ensure gapless protection, the integration streamlines management for MSPs by using native Jamf tools and workflows to manage, configure, and monitor cyber protection plans and statuses. MSPs can strengthen their backup and cybersecurity offering while simplifying the management by applying sophisticated protection plans through the same interface they use to manage their other service offerings.

"We are thrilled to welcome Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud to true Apple Enterprise Management for macOS, with this integration that is now available on the Jamf Marketplace," said Josh Jagdfeld, senior director of partner marketing at Jamf. "With the steady growth of macOS in the enterprise, organizations must be equipped with the right tools to identify, monitor, and secure these devices. This integration makes it possible to seamlessly and securely work across devices and platforms. We're so excited to be bringing these two powerful platforms together."

Deployment of Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is supported on both Intel and M1 devices, ensuring all machines in a client environment are protected. In addition, Acronis' cyber protection services are 100% compatible with Jamf's security capabilities, which prevents potential conflicts and performance issues.

With this integration, MSPs that rely on Jamf gain several advantages:

Simple configuration, integrated with standard enrollment: The integration with Jamf Pro leverages standard enrollment and management methods for macOS computers. MSPs can assign a static or dynamic group as the install-queue and the integration will automatically deploy Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud to any workloads in this queue using standard policies.

Streamlined management of multiple Jamf Pro accounts: For MSPs that manage multiple Jamf Pro accounts for multiple Jamf Pro instances, this integration lets MSPs use a single Acronis account to manage all their clients ensuring controlled and secure processes by configuring all integration settings in one place.

Apply cyber protection plans on a client level: MSPs can use a default protection plan for all macOS computers used by a Jamf Pro account. By choosing the default plan option during configuration, it will be automatically applied when Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is deployed to macOS computers.

Monitor protection statuses: MSPs can now monitor the status of applied protection plans within the Jamf Pro interface. Backup and protection statuses are available in Jamf Pro as Extension Attributes, which can be used in Advanced Searches and Dynamic Groups.

Remotely install the protection agent on macOS computers: MSPs can assign any macOS computer to the static or dynamic group they define either manually or as part of their standard enrollment procedure for new machines.

"We've been using Acronis Cyber Protect for our customers since its first release. Because of their growing dedication to the Apple ecosystem, Acronis has become an essential partner of Hi-T," said Daniël Slijper, Co-Founder of Hi-T. "The new integration with Jamf is a great addition to their already MSP-friendly model, allowing us to efficiently keep our customers' Mac-fleets safely backed up."

For complete details regarding the integration of Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Jamf Pro, visit solutions.acronis.com/jamf-pro/.

To learn more about Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, please register to attend the Acronis #CyberFit Summit World Tour 2021, kicking off in Miami, Florida on October 25, 2021.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software and the world's largest online community of admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com .

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on-premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,600 employees in 34 locations in 19 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.

