Acronis integrates with Kaseya VSA for streamlined MSP management of gapless cyber protection

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced the integration of its flagship cyber protection solution, Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, with the Kaseya VSA platform. The integration enables service providers to easily deploy and manage Acronis' single-agent solution for comprehensive cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management – reducing the complexity and resource drain needed to ensure client workloads are protected.

To counter the wide range of modern cyberthreats, today's service providers juggle multiple solutions and management tools – with 70% of managed service providers (MSPs) relying on between two and five different security vendors. Jumping between different solutions and consoles can cause an MSP to miss alerts, threats, or critical updates — all of which put client data at risk.

"As a channel-centric partner, we created Acronis Cyber Protect to empower service providers with comprehensive cyber protection that easily integrates with the tools they already use so they can protect more clients and more workloads per employee," said Pat Hurley, Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas. "As with our existing integrations with the other popular RMM/PSA platforms, channel partners can now deliver cyber protection while managing everything through Kaseya VSA."

The new integration enables service providers to centrally monitor and manage all of their Acronis workloads and alerts within the VSA interface, including provisioning services, managing devices and protection plans, ticketing, reporting, etc. MSPs can monitor the protection status of client workloads and resolve issues directly from the Kaseya VSA's interface without having to switch between consoles – enabling them to spend less time on administrative tasks and more on growing their businesses.

"As an MSP begins to scale, this kind of platform integration from Kaseya and Acronis is critical to unlocking efficiency, consistency and greater profitability. The magic of these APIs is they enable the critical productivity that MSPs need to survive and thrive in 2021," observed Karl Palachuk, IT consultant and the founder/president of the Sacramento SMB IT Professionals Group.

Like all Acronis solutions, Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is designed to address the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security challenges facing today's digital world. Several of the MSPs who participated in the beta program of this integration have noted how this collaboration clearly streamlines the management of that protection.

"As we continue to operate in the digital workplace due to the pandemic, Acronis offers advanced technology that enables partners to increase and strengthen their clients' security stack," said Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. "The integration with Kaseya's open and unified RMM tool, VSA, enhances the solution to provide Pax8 partners with a more robust security offering. It enables them to easily monitor and manage all endpoints and networks while proactively increasing their clients' security posture. This type of integration is more important than ever, as MSPs work to protect their clients against rising cybersecurity threats."

To ensure the success of its partners, Acronis continues to support the channel with additional new integrations, partnerships, and initiatives. The company recently launched its new Acronis #CyberFit Partner Program, with an increased emphasis on supporting partner development, particularly for cloud-based services.

Later this month, Acronis partners will be able to access a new Partner Portal designed to make account management, business development, and communication with Acronis easier than ever.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With award-winning AI-based antimalware and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment — from cloud to hybrid to on-premises — at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.

SOURCE Acronis, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.acronis.com

