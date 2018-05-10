Acronis' Investment in Hybrid Cloud Architecture Pays Off, Delivering Strong Growth of Cloud Services Driven by Service Providers

During the past year, Acronis added more than 2,000 new service providers that now can offer backup, disaster recovery, and file sync and share services using the Acronis Data Cloud platform. Obligation-free trials, single installation, a multi-tenant/multi-tier architecture, and native integration with PSA and RMM tools made Acronis the most efficient and cost-effective data protection solution available to service providers.

As a result, service providers can easily and affordably replace their legacy systems with Acronis, unlocking new functionality that specifically meets their needs and the needs of their customers. Plus, zero upfront investment, flexible licensing models, and different deployment models (Acronis hosted, hybrid, or service provider hosted), mean Acronis Data Cloud can be easily integrated into a service provider's existing infrastructure without disrupting their existing service delivery model.

Easy to upsell and simple to attach, the new data protection services available through Acronis Data Cloud enable service providers to expand into new markets and develop new revenue sources – all while increasing customer satisfaction and decreasing churn rate.

"We chose Acronis to deliver our Backup Cloud solution because of the extensive flexibility offered by Acronis. With Acronis, we are able to offer complete protection of all workloads and easy data management to our Partners and their customers. The Hybrid deployment allows us to differentiate from our competition, and the integration and regular deployment of new features into our existing control panels also brought significant efficiency improvement, cost savings as well as opening up new opportunities," said Tom O'Hagan, Virtual1 founder and CEO.

Business customers choose Acronis

There is an increasing awareness among businesses of all sizes regarding the importance of protecting public cloud services, and the number of companies choosing Acronis to protect their public cloud workloads is rapidly growing. In fact, Acronis recorded a YoY increase of over 1,000 percent in the number of protected Microsoft Office 365 email boxes.

In addition, companies understand that when customer data is compromised, they can incur additional costs in terms of lost customer confidence and legal fines. As a result, many are turning to the purpose-built, reliable, and secure cloud storage service from Acronis to keep customer data safe. Even on-premise users of Acronis Backup display a strong interest in cloud storage, as 35 percent of them store additional copies of backup files in the Acronis Cloud.

Acronis has strong presence in the automotive, manufacturing, and IT industry, with 79 out of the World's 100 Most Valuable Brands using Acronis solutions.

Technology partnerships

As a global leader in hybrid cloud data protection solutions, Acronis is recognized for its use of cutting-edge technology to protect data. With the backup industry's only solutions supplemented by both an artificial intelligence-based defense against ransomware and blockchain-based data certification, Acronis continues to push the limits by turning customer feedback into inventive, effective solutions demanded by the market.

Continuing that innovative advancement, the past year saw Acronis add several strategic technology partnerships both with global technology leaders and high-profile clients who choose Acronis for the functionality, ease of use, and reliability of its solutions. These include:

"Our investment in our hybrid cloud architecture has paid tremendous dividends, especially with our service provider customers," said John Zanni, President of Acronis. "We're able to dramatically increase their revenue and help them be a successful business, thanks to our Acronis Data Cloud Platform. We look forward to continuing that growth together."

About Acronis

