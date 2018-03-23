Acronis Launches New Streamlined Partner Program for Distributors and Resellers

The Acronis Partner Program was created to support resellers and distributors who drive the Acronis product portfolio through to customers. The new program rewards partners with increased deal registration rates to help partners protect their deals and get the best margins in the market and rebates to support accelerated sales and market share of Acronis. The program also provides marketing development funds (MDFs) to partners who are committed to growing together with Acronis and gives free licenses to all partners, so they can be the first to use Acronis technology. Other benefits include being displayed on partner locator, exclusive channel promotions, free sales and technical training and phone/chat support.

The Acronis Partner Program has three tiers, authorized, gold and platinum, to distinguish and reward a partner's sales performance and marketing collaboration.

"Acronis has market-leading products that help business of any size to achieve data privacy and protection goals," said Pat Hurley, General Manager, Americas at Acronis. "Our Partner Program ensures those resellers and distributors, who are at the core of our business, have a state-of-the-art program that gives them an easy-to-use process for increasing margin and profits. Previously, we had various incentives for various products, including margin, rebates, deal registration and accelerators. Now we are making it simple – straight forward margins and rebates based on the level of partner in the program."

Award-winning and proven technology for businesses of all sizes

Acronis is focused on providing companies with complete data protection through an integrated set of solutions, including backup, disaster recovery and file sync and share. The company simplifies backup and disaster recovery of critical data that improves IT productivity and data recovery time while reducing management complexity and total cost of ownership. Recently named a leader in G2 Crowd's Winter 2017 Backup Software Grid report, Acronis Backup 12.5 is the staple of product portfolio available to partners in the program.

Acronis Backup 12.5 is the world's only secure backup solution offering complete protection of all workloads in more than 20 different environments, including Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, VMware, Microsoft, Red Hat, Citrix, Oracle, and mobile operating systems. According to a recent customer survey, 90% of businesses choose Acronis Backup 12.5 for its reliability and 80% for the ease of use. It offers easy data management, blockchain-based data certification, and AI-based active protection against ransomware, ensuring the data is safe against malicious tampering and cyberattacks. This proven technology protected users from last year's Wannacry, NotPetya, and Bad Rabbit ransomware attacks.

A full product list can be found here: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/partners/resellers/

More information on the new program can be found here: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/partners/

Partner registration can be found here: https://partners.acronis.com/en-us/registration/step1.html

About Acronis:

Acronis sets the standard for hybrid cloud IT data protection through its backup, ransomware Active Protection, disaster recovery, and secure file sync and share solutions. Powered by the Acronis AnyData Engine and set apart by its image technology, Acronis delivers easy, fast, complete and affordable data protection of all files, applications and operating systems across any environment—virtual, physical, cloud, mobile and applications. Founded in 2003, Acronis protects the data of over 5 million consumers and 500,000 businesses in over 150 countries and 20 languages. With more than 100 patents, Acronis products are consistently named best product of the year and cover a range of features, including migration, cloning, and replication. Today, Acronis solutions are available worldwide through a global network of service providers, distributors, and cloud resellers.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acronis-launches-new-streamlined-partner-program-for-distributors-and-resellers-300618725.html

SOURCE Acronis

Related Links

https://www.acronis.com

